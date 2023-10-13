Emiliano Martinez sets record as Argentina edge past Paraguay in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez set a La Albiceleste record following his clean sheet in the 1-0 home win over Paraguya in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier on Thusday (October 12).

Nicolas Otamendi's third-minute strike was the difference between the two teams in Buenos Aires as Lionel Scaloni's men moved atop the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers table after three games.

It was the 31-year-old Martinez's seventh straight clean sheet since conceding a hat-trick to Kylian Mbappe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar nearly a year ago.

Since then, the Aston Villa keeper has kept clean sheets against Panama, Curacao, Australia and Indonesia (all friendlies) and three World Cup 2026 qualifiers (Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay). That's 622 minutes without conceding, an Albiceleste record.

Meanwhile, with their third straight qualifying win, Argentina move two points above second-placed Brazil, who drew 1-1 at home with Venezuela. Scaloni's men next make the trip to Peru on Tuesday (October 22).

"I hope he comes back for the next game" - Argentina's Rodrigo de Paul on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi came off the bench in the 1-0 home win over Paraguay on Thursday night. Coming off a muscular injury, the 36-year-old made a 37-minute cameo in the Argentinian capital but drew a rare blank on the night.

Having missed the last qualifying win at Bolivia in September, this was Messi's first game for the reigning world champions since scoring the winner against Ecuador in their first qualifier.

Midielder Rodrigo de Paul opened up on what the Argentina captain brings to the table. He said that Messi calms everything down, giving his teammates a tranquil environment to give their best. De Paul said (as per AlbicelesteTalk):

"We always miss him, we always want to have him on the field. For me, it’s a pleasure to turn around and give him a pass, being able to give him a chance. He gives us a lot of peace of mind. I hope he comes back for the the next game because with him, everything is better.”

It's currently unknown if the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is fit enough to start the next qualifier in Peru.