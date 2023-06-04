"Eminem and Dr Dre concert at the UEL final next year" - Fans react hilariously as Liverpool star spotted alongside producer Dr. Dre

Fans reacted hilariously on Twitter after Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was spotted alongside American rapper and record producer Dr. Dre.

Dr. Dre is famously known for being one of the pioneers of modern rap. The 58-year-old is the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. He has also collaborated with the likes of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar in the past.

Liverpool star Curtis Jones posted a photo of himself with the rapper on his Instagram story on Sunday (June 4).

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Curtis Jones is enjoying some well earned time off with Dr Dre. Curtis Jones is enjoying some well earned time off with Dr Dre. https://t.co/MsDLtnyIQe

This quickly went viral, with fans reacting on Twitter, as one of them wrote:

"Eminem & dr dre concert at UEL final next year."

LFC Trey @oNm0phkXd53hMeb @DaveOCKOP Eminem & dr dre concert at UEL final next year @DaveOCKOP Eminem & dr dre concert at UEL final next year

"Dre probably doesn't even know who he is."

"Don’t tell your a Reds fan Dre they’ll be burning your albums up and down the country."

"Role reveal. Jones looks more like a rapper than Dr Dre himself in this photo."

Shubham @JontyLFC_ @DaveOCKOP Role reveal. Jones looks more like a rapper than Dr Dre himself in this photo. @DaveOCKOP Role reveal. Jones looks more like a rapper than Dr Dre himself in this photo.

Interestingly enough, Dr. Dre revealed he was a Liverpool fan back in 2001 in an official interview with the club's magazine. He said he started following the Reds in 1988 and claimed that his favorite player was Michael Owen.

"Curtis is more talented than me" - What Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard told Jurgen Klopp about Curtis Jones

In an exclusive interview with The Anfield Wrap, Steven Gerrard revealed he told manager Jurgen Klopp to not give up on Curtis Jones. The Liverpool legend also revealed that Jones was more talented than him in terms of his dribbling ability.

Curtis Jones has been at Liverpool since the age of nine in the youth academy. He worked his way up and was even managed by Gerrard when the latter was the club's U18 manager. The 22-year-old made his senior debut in the 2018-19 FA Cup and periodically featured for the Reds since then.

Gerrard revealed he spoke to Jurgen Klopp about Jones, saying (via This is Anfield):

“Curtis is more talented than me in terms of technical, in terms of dribbling ability, in terms of manipulating the ball, close control. He’s a different type of player to me in that I was more of a runner, a passer. Curtis is more of an individual – a soloist, if you like.”

He added:

“I said to Jurgen ‘stay with this kid, whatever you’re thinking keep him and stay with him because he won’t let you down’. Once you get him right and you’ve fixed the few little things that you need to fix, he won’t let you down, he’ll be there for you. I think he’s showing Jurgen that now.”

Jones has made 97 appearances for Liverpool so far, scoring 11 goals. However, various injury issues kept him out for most of the early parts of the season. His future at Anfield was in doubt until he was given an opportunity in the starting XI midfield in April alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

He made a positive impact and started their last 11 league games in a row as the Reds narrowly missed out finishing in the top four of the Premier League. They finished four points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes