Emmanuel Adebayor says he's not a 'big fan' of Arsenal star despite his recent good performances

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has reflected on Gunners star Kai Havertz's recent bright spark of form. The Togolese striker, who also played for Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, though, isn't a big fan of the Germany international.

Havertz has been in impressive form lately. He scored twice during the 5-0 drubbing of Chelsea at the Emirates. He was also instrumental in the North London derby win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this past weekend, scoring one after setting up Bukayo Saka.

Havertz has so far scored 13 goals and has provided six assists in 48 appearances across competitions this season, Adebayor, however, is skeptical of the German's strength, or the lack of it. He said (via Football.London):

"He has adapted well, but I am not a big fan of the player, to be honest. He isn't that strong and when you're playing up front for a team like Arsenal, first and foremost, you have to be strong and you have to be clever. He's a very good player with the feet."

Havertz, however, has been silencing the critics in recent weeks. The Gunners spent £65 million to sign the German from Chelsea last summer. Initially, the investment was questioned by many. Havertz, though, has arguably proved his mettle with a few game-defining performances recently.

BBC pundit appreciates Kai Havertz's adaptation at Arsenal

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that Kai Havertz has proved him wrong. There was initial skepticism about Arsenal spending a fortune on Havertz after the German struggled at Chelsea last season.

Havertz, however, has been used to perfection by Mikel Arteta and the numbers prove how well the Germany international is doing. Crooks said (via nowarsenal):

"He has taken a while to acclimitise to the way the Gunners like to play but has put his experience and obvious ability to excellent use under Mikel Arteta. At no time this season has the player looked uncomfortable or out of his depth and I would not have said that when he was playing for Chelsea."

Havertz has arguably proved that he has the ability to rise up to the occasion. His technical ability has always been highly regarded but the former Bayer Leverkusen star is showing his matured mentality as well.