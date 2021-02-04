Emmanuel Frimpong takes a dig at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for substituting Alexandre Lacazette during Wolves defeat

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has criticised Mikel Arteta's decision to substitute Alexandre Lacazette in the Gunners' Premier League defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Arsenal's eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end in a 2-1 defeat against Wolves as they were reduced to 9 men at the Molineux Stadium.

The result came on the back of a wonder goal from Joao Moutinho and the controversial dismissal of David Luiz at the stroke of half-time.

However, former Arsenal academy graduate Emmanuel Frimpong has taken aim at Mikel Arteta for his decision to substitute Alexandre Lacazette at half-time. He tweeted:

"Sorry Mikel but why did u take Lacazette off."

Frimpong won multiple trophies with the Arsenal's youth side and made 6 senior league appearances at the club before moving to various British clubs on loan. He is now known to be an avid Arsenal fan who is very vocal about his opinions on social media.

Wont be arsenal without drama — EMMANUEL YAW FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) February 2, 2021

Mikel Arteta claims 'really, really frustrating' red card decision changed the game for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette was subbed off at half-time against Wolverhampton Wanderers

A highly dominant Arsenal performance against Wolves turned on its head following David Luiz's sending-off, which led to Ruben Neves' equaliser from the penalty spot.

Mikel Arteta vehemently disagreed with this decision as he took stock of his team's result against Wolves. He said after the game:

"If you want to talk about the decision I've just seen the replay ten times in five different angles and I cannot see any contact. I would like to see if VAR has different angles."

The Arsenal manager also claimed that he is ready to appeal David Luiz's red card but will have to consult the club's legal team before doing so.

"Well as I'm standing here I would say yes let's go straight away, but we have to speak with legal at the club and decide what the best thing is to do."

Arsenal are top of the table 👏



... For Premier League red cards since Mikel Arteta's appointment. pic.twitter.com/Kg3v0wkOph — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 3, 2021

"It was a big decision. If they got it right and can justify that they got it right I hold my hand up and apologise. All I am saying is that I'm sitting here and I cannot see any contact and that's really, really frustrating because it's a big moment in the game."

"Of course it changed the game. You play with ten men for 45 minutes without your central defender against this opposition of course it changes the game."

The Spaniard further claimed that Arsenal could have put the game to bed before the penalty.

"We should have been three or four nil up and we didn't do that and we put ourselves in a really difficult position after conceding the goal and going a man down."

Arsenal will next face Aston Villa this weekend as they look to turn their fortunes around in the Premier League.