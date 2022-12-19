Emmanuel Macron reveals what he told Kylian Mbappe after France's heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup final 

French president Emmanuel Macron has revealed that he reminded Kylian Mbappe that he is still young after France's heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final.

Les Bleus suffered a 4-2 defeat on penalties to La Albiceleste after a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time.

Mbappe, 23, was on the losing side despite scoring an incredible hat-trick as Macron spoke to the forward after France's defeat.

The French president revealed to RMC Sport what he told Mbappe:

"Kylian Mbappe is a great player but he’s young and I reminded him of that. I told him he’s only 24 and he was the World Cup top scorer. He’s won a World Cup before, he’s been to another final."

Macron touched on the disappointment of the defeat:

"I was as sad as him but I told him he had made us all very proud, and in the end we’ve lost a football match, we came so close. That’s how it is in sport."

France staged a memorable comeback in the 80th minute as they trailed Argentina 2-0.

Mbappe scored from the penalty spot in the 80th minute before firing a phenomenal volley past Emiliano Martinez in the 81st minute.

Macron highlighted Les Bleus' comeback, saying:

"We came back amazingly. What Mbappe and the whole team did is extraordinary. We found our hunger again. I really believed we would do it. We had a miraculous second half, coming back from nowhere."

Kylian Mbappe claims the Golden Boot despite agonizing defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final

Kylian Mbappe lit up the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot following a remarkable tournament for the Frenchman.

He scored eight goals and provided two assists in seven appearances.

After scoring his hat-trick, the PSG striker moved one clear of his club teammate Lionel Messi.

Mbappe also became the first player to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup final since Sir Geoff Hurst did so for England in 1966.

The French forward's first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came in a 4-1 demolition of Australia in the group stages.

He then netted a brilliant brace in a 2-1 group stage win over Denmark before managing another double in the last 16 against Poland.

Mbappe went on a slump and didn't manage to score against either England in the quarter-finals or Morocco in the semi-finals.

It had seemed he would bow out of the tournament as the Golden Boot runner-up heading into the dying embers of normal time against Argentina.

However, he came to life and spearheaded an admirable comeback for France that was ultimately in vain.

