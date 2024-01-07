Emmanuel Petit makes prediction for Arsenal vs Liverpool clash in the FA Cup 3rd Round

Emmanuel Petit has predicted a draw between Arsenal and Liverpool in the FA Cup 3rd Round. He believes that the match at the Emirates will be a goal-scoring draw but will have a replay at Anfield.

Speaking to DAZN Bet, Petit said that the two teams will cancel out each other on the pitch on Sunday. However, he is not a fan of replays and thinks that it just adds to fixture congestion.

“I think I will bet for a draw," Petit said. "With every single game they have to play, they still have the same routine that when they draw, they have to play again? It’s too much, they shouldn’t play replays. I will say 1-1 or 2-2.”

The Reds hosted Mikel Arteta's side at Anfield in December, and the two sides played out a 1-1 draw. Gabriel opened the scoring for the away side before Mohamed Salah equalized, but the Egyptian will be missing the FA Cup game as he is on AFCON duty.

Emmanuel Petit thinks Arsenal and Liverpool should focus on Premier League game over FA Cup

Emmanuel Petit has suggested that the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool next month is more important than the FA Cup meeting on Sunday. Speaking to DAZN Bet, the Frenchman said both sides should focus on the league title.

“For me, the most important game will be in the Premier League. Arsenal and Liverpool meet twice in the space of three weeks, when they play each other in the Premier league after the FA Cup tie. Of course, it’s important against the top team. But I’m quite confident."

"I think Arsenal have something to say because I look at Liverpool, and yeah okay they score goals and sometimes they look unplayable for the opponents. But for me, they still have weaknesses in defense. They concede many goals and they concede on many occasions, and if Arsenal can get back the same block, that tactical unity on the pitch and they keep playing the same way they play, I think they can do something on the field.”

Jurgen Klopp's side will be back at the Emirates on February 4 when the Gunners host them in the Premier League. The two sides are separated by five points after 20 games in the league.