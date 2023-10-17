"End the apartheid imposed by the Israeli government" - Manchester United legend Eric Cantona sends strong message amid conflict

Manchester United icon Eric Cantona has expressed his solidarity with those defending the human rights of innocent Palestinians amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

On October 7, Hamas, a terrorist organization, launched a devastating attack on Israel by launching thousands of rockets which resulted in hundreds dying and thousands left injured.

As a result, Israel officially declared war a day later. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed due to their counter-attack, making the deadliest conflict between both nations in 50 years.

Najwa Zebian, an author and activist posted the following on her Instagram page, which Manchester United icon Eric Cantona reposted on his own account:

"Defending the human rights of Palestinians does not mean you are pro-Hamas. Saying "Free Palestine" does not mean you are anti-Semitic or "want all the Jews gone." "Free Palestine" means free Palestinians from the Israeli occupation that's been robbing them their basic human rights for 75 years."

"Free Palestine" means stop caging 2.3 million Palestinians in the world's largest open air prison, half of whom are children. "Free Palestine" means end the apartheid imposed by the Israeli government. "Free Palestine" means give the Palestinians control over the basic infrastructure in their land."

Jonny Evans reveals he was close to retiring before Manchester United return

Manchester United centre-back Jonny Evans recently revealed he was close to retiring this summer after being released as a free agent by Leicester City.

The defender shocked fans after he joined the Red Devils on a trial basis, allowing him to train with the first team during pre-season. He managed to impress Erik ten Hag over the summer and was rewarded with a one-year deal, eight years after leaving Old Trafford following his first stint at the club.

Due to Manchester United's injury crisis, Evans has featured four times this season, providing one assist. However, he revealed he nearly retired at the end of last season due to his struggles with injuries.

Evans said (via METRO):

"I went through a stage last year where I started thinking maybe it is coming to an end. There’s no doubt I did have those thoughts. At the time, I couldn’t get over injuries and every time I came back I was breaking down."

He added:

"I had lots of people telling me there’s no way you’re close to finishing but you have to prove that to yourself and I feel like I’ve been able to do that. Every time you complete a match you think, 'There’s another one, I can do that,' and sometimes, you just have to confirm that to yourself. I’ve been pleased I’ve been able to go through that process and I feel in a good place."

A serious calf injury limited Evans to just 14 appearances for Leicester last season, which contributed to the Foxes being relegated from the Premier League. He has impressed for Manchester United this season, winning the two games he has started.