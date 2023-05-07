"End of your career, you want a trophy" – Micah Richards urges Manchester United target Harry Kane to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer

Former Manchester City star Micah Richards has urged Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who has been linked with Manchester United, to change clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kane, 29, has been rumored to depart Spurs of late as he is in the final 14 months of his current contract. Despite being the Premier League's all-time second-highest goal-scorer, he is yet to lift a single trophy at his boyhood club.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Richards shared his thoughts on Kane's immediate future at Tottenham. He elaborated:

"He's just amazing. All the noise around Spurs and what they've tried to do and some of the fans and the football they want to play: Kane's remained focused on what he's needed to do and he does what he does best – scoring goals. But, there's going to come a time, especially in the summer, where he's going to have to make a decision."

Shedding light on Kane's list of questions over his future, Richards added:

"Who's going to be Spurs' next manager? What are their plans going forward? Because for a player with so much potential and quality to have not won anything – I don't know how he sleeps at night."

Urging the Manchester United target to leave Spurs, Richards continued:

"He's an unbelievable talent and he's got nothing to show for it apart from the goals. Obviously, he's a Spurs legend and what he's done is absolutely incredible but at the end of your career, you want a trophy."

Kane, a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, has a number of potential suitors. Apart from Manchester United, the £100 million-rated star has also drawn interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, as per The Times.

Overall, the 2020 UEFA Euro finalist has scored 276 goals and provided 64 assists in 432 games for Spurs so far.

Manchester United keen to sign 25-year-old striker: Reports

According to Fichajes, Manchester United have earmarked Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez as one of their top targets this summer. Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the Argentine and has asked his club's board to prioritize his signing.

However, Inter are likely to drive quite a hard bargain for Martinez in the upcoming summer transfer window. They have set the asking price at over £70 million as the star striker still has around 38 months left on his current contract.

Martinez, 25, has established himself as an indispensable player for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Racing Club for £20 million in 2018. He has registered 97 goals and 33 assists in 229 appearances for his current club so far.

Should the 48-cap Argentina international join the Red Devils, he would emerge as an outright first-team starter for them. He would likely be preferred ahead of injury-prone Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in a central position.

