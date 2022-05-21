"End of a fantastic career" - Carlo Ancelotti confirms the exit of Real Madrid midfielder from the club

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has announced that Isco will leave Los Blancos as a free agent at the end of the season.

The La Liga giants signed Isco from Malaga for an initial sum of €27 million in the summer of 2013. The midfielder has since gone on to make 352 appearances across all competitions for the club.

However, nine years after joining Real Madrid from Malaga, Isco appeared to have played his last game for the club against Real Betis on Friday night. He has found playing time hard to come by at the Santiago Bernabeu this term, but was on the pitch for 20 minutes in the team's 0-0 draw against Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Friday's match was perhaps Isco's final appearance at the Bernabeu as a Real Madrid player. The Spaniard is expected to leave Los Blancos when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ancelotti has now confirmed that Isco's nine-year association with the La Liga champions is coming to an end. The Italian admitted that the 30-year-old could have 'done more', but expressed his gratitude towards him ahead of his departure. He told a press conference:

“I mentioned to Isco before that he made his debut in my first game here at Madrid and scored a header. This is the end of a fantastic career at Real Madrid. Yes, he could have done more, but he's been an important part of this team in recent years. He's featured in important games and in finals. He's always competed well and proved his quality. I wish him all the best.”

Isco has played a total of 17 matches for Los Blancos this season, scoring two goals in the process.

How has Isco fared for Real Madrid?

During his nine-year spell at the Bernabeu, Isco played 352 matches across all competitions. The former Malaga star scored 53 goals and provided 56 assists in those games.

The Spaniard has helped Los Blancos win a total of 18 trophies. He was part of the Real Madrid squad that lifted three UEFA Champions League trophies in a row.

Isco has won a total of four Champions League titles with the Madrid giants. He could win another winner's medal if the club beat Liverpool in the final on 28th May, but it is worth noting that he is yet to feature in the competition this season.

It now remains to be seen where the future lies for the midfielder. Having only played in Spain so far, he could be tempted to move abroad.

