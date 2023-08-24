"End of the road for Liverpool", "Don't blame him, finished club" - Fans left stunned as reports emerge of Mohamed Salah's decision to join Al Ittihad

Mohamed Salah could be on his way out of Liverpool, with reports suggesting that the Egyptian winger is close to accepting an offer from Saudi outfit Al Ittihad.

The SPL giants have been after Salah for quite some time now and are now close to landing their target, as reported by Madrid-based sports website Relevo.

The Reds are currently going through a massive squad overhaul, having already offloaded veterans Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to the Middle East.

The Merseyside club is looking to recruit a defensive midfielder following the failed pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

From the looks of it, they might have to look for attacking reinforcements as well if Mohamed Salah decides to act on Al Ittihad's offer.

Fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the possibility of the transfer, with many calling it a disaster for Liverpool.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mohamed Salah's apparent keenness on the move comes as a surprise for Reds fans following his agent's reaffirming comments earlier this month.

Reacting to the transfer rumors surrounding his client, Ramy Abbas took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to assure Salah's fans of the Egyptian's intention to stay, stating:

"If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract at the club last summer. Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool."

If reports are to be believed, the 31-year-old attacker could become the highest-paid player in the Saudi Pro League, eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo's wage bill at Al Nassr.

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's fifth-highest all-time top scorer

Since arriving at Anfield for a sizeable fee of €42 million in 2017, Mohamed Salah has silenced all his doubters through his performances.

The former Chelsea winger became an instant hit with the Reds, netting 44 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions in his debut campaign.

The Egyptian international has since gone on to etch his name in Liverpool's history books, notching 187 goals in 307 appearances in six years.

Salah was a pivotal part of Jurgen Klopp's rebuild at Anfield, forming a lethal trident alongside Sadio Mane and Robert Firmino.

His seven-goal contributions in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League proved to be essential for a resurgent Reds team, as they went on to lift the elusive European trophy that term.

Salah followed that historic campaign with 19 goals and 10 assists in the 2019–20 Premier League season, leading his side to their first top-flight title in 30 years.

With Mane currently plying his trade at Al Nassr and Firmino recently ditching the Premier League for the riches of the Middle East, Mohamed Salah's potential transfer to Al Ittihad would truly mark the end of an era at Anfield.