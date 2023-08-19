“End the season,” “What the hell is going on” – Liverpool fans fear the worst amid concern over three star players despite Bournemouth win

Liverpool fans conveyed their fears on X after Alexis Mac Allister received a straight red card and both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz picked up injuries against Bournemouth.

The Reds struggled in their Premier League opener against Chelsea on August 13, being held to a 1-1 draw. They had the opportunity to get back to winning ways against Bournemouth at Anfield today (August 19).

The Cherries took a shock lead at Anfield. Antoine Semenyo took advantage of an Alexander-Arnold loose ball to smash it into the back of the net in the third minute. Luis Diaz levelled the scores in the 27th minute via a stellar acrobatic finish.

Liverpool looked the better side following their goal and took the lead in the 36th minute after Mohamed Salah scored from a rebound after he missed his penalty.

Disaster struck for the Reds early in the second half. Alexis Mac Allister accidentally caught Ryan Christie with a studs-up challenge on the boot after the latter ran into the Argentine in the 58th minute. The former was harshly given a straight red card for the foul.

Despite being down to 10 men, Diogo Jota scored Liverpool's third goal just four minutes later. Jurgen Klopp and Co. were able to hold on to their 3-1 lead to seal all three points, but they were struck by a double injury blow.

Alexander-Arnold was substituted for Joe Gomez in the 76th minute after picking up a knock to his ankle. He was spotted wearing an ankle brace after the game with a painful grimace on his face.

Luis Diaz was also substituted for Darwin Nunez in the 86th minute after picking up a supposed muscular injury.

Liverpool fans feared the worst upon seeing this and reacted on X:

Jurgen Klopp and Co. face Newcastle United away on August 27 in what will be a tricky Premier League clash for both sides. The Anfield faithful will be hoping the injuries to Diaz and Alexander-Arnold aren't as serious as they currently look.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Exploring the stats from the Premier League encounter

Despite losing three key players, Liverpool were able to secure an important 3-1 win against Bournemouth at home today. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed on the pitch.

The Reds dominated possession, holding 65 percent of the ball compared to Bournemouth's 35 percent. The former also completed 589 passes (with an accuracy of 86 percent), which was superior to the opposition's 324 (73 percent pass accuracy).

Jurgen Klopp and Co. also had an impressive 26 shots in total, with 10 being on target. On the other hand, the Cherries had a respectable total of 13, with five being on target.

Overall, it was a resounding victory for Liverpool, with Bournemouth's poor form at Anfield continuing to haunt them. Over their last five games there, the Cherries have lost by an aggregate score of 20-2.