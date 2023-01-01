"Ended up being the best striker" - Jamie Carragher claims Darwin Nunez can emulate Liverpool legend 

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has compared Darwin Nunez to former Reds striker Luis Suarez. The former England defender claims the new signing is misfiring just like the legendary Uruguayan did at the start of his Anfield career.

Nunez joined the club from Benfica for a record €100 million this season but has missed many chances for Liverpool. He has five goals to his name in the league while assisting twice in his 12 appearances.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"Darwin Nunez is close to something really special." Jamie Carragher:"Darwin Nunez is close to something really special." #lfc [sky] Jamie Carragher:"Darwin Nunez is close to something really special." #lfc [sky]

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher was confident that Nunez would come good for Liverpool and backed the striker to get his shooting boots on soon. He said:

"He just needs to be a little bit more clinical, a bit calmer in certain situations. He's got a hell of a strike on him with both feet so I don't think he's ever going to be a delicate finisher, he's always going to put his foot through the ball. You mention [Robert] Lewandowski, I mean Nunez already has more goals than he had in his first season at Borussia Dortmund right now."

Comparing Nunez to Suarez, Carragher added:

"And you think of another player here whose finishing was a bit erratic when he came in and ended up being the best striker in the world for four or five years, Luis Suarez. Different type of player, but when I first saw him, he'd scuff shots, they'd go past the post, but you knew there was something there."

The Liverpool legend continued to claim that the Uruguayan could become a special player but needs to work on his finishing:

"I think the players playing with Nunez are thinking 'we are really close to having something really special', but of course you have to get more goals, finish more of those chances and I'm sure that'll come."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Jamie Carragher on Nunez: "You think of another player here whose finishing was a bit erratic when he came in and ended up being the best striker in the world for four or five years, Luis Suarez." Jamie Carragher on Nunez: "You think of another player here whose finishing was a bit erratic when he came in and ended up being the best striker in the world for four or five years, Luis Suarez."

Liverpool paid record fee to sign Darwin Nunez

The Reds reportedly beat competition from Manchester United to sign Darwin Nunez in the summer. The Reds agreed to a whopping €100 million fee for the Uruguayan striker, who scored 34 times in 41 matches for Benfica.

The 22-year-old is the third Uruguayan player to join the Anfield side after Luis Suarez and Sebastian Coates.

Meanwhile, Suarez has signed for Gremio in Brazil on New Year's Eve and will remain with the Serie A side until 2024.

Poll : 0 votes