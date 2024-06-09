Endrick and Gabriel Magalhaes heap praise on Arsenal superstar for performance on international duty

Real Madrid-bound attacker Endrick and Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes have waxed lyrical on Gunners attacker Gabriel Martinelli's performance on international duty. Martinelli scored in Brazil's 3-2 friendly win over Mexico on Friday (June 8).

After Andreas Pereira had given the Selecao a fifth-minute lead, Martinelli doubled their advantage nine minutes before the break. Mexico restored parity through Julian Quinones and Guillermo Martinez Ayala, but Endrick's stoppage-time winner settled the deal.

Apart from his goal, Martinelli also impressed defensively during his 61 minutes on the pitch. Following the game, the 22-year-old posted on Instagram (as per TBR, as translated from Portuguese):

“Always an honour to wear this shirt.”

Endrick responded (as translated from Portuguese):

"You play very well’.

Magalhaes - who didn't feature in the game - wrote:

“You are brave my brother.”

Playing on the left for Brazil, Martinelli would have impressed his club boss Mikel Arteta ahead of the new campaign, with the Gunners reportedly looking for reinforcements to bolster their attack.

The 22-year-old contributed eight goals and five assists in 44 games across competitions in the recently concluded campaign. Martinelli has scored twice for Brazil in 10 games since making his debut in March 2022.

What's next for Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli's Brazil?

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli's Brazil are next in action in another friendly, against hosts USA on June 12 before opening their Copa America campaign against Costa Rica on June 24.

The Selecao made the final of the previous edition at home but fell by a solitary goal to arch-rivals Argentina in the final at the Maracana, thanks to Angel Di Maria's first-half winner.

Brazil have named a strong squad for the upcoming edition of the quadrennial competition, with quality brimming across the pitch. Some of the notable names in action would be Liverpool goalleeper Allison, Real Madrid attackers Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior and Arsenal's Martinelli and Magalhaes.

Apart from Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru are the other teams in Group D, alongside Brazil, who are looking to win their first title - tenth overall - since their last triumph in 2019.