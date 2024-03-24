England 0-1 Brazil: 5 Hits and Flops as Selecao snatch late win | International Friendlies

Young phenom Endrick came off the bench to score the only goal of the contest to hand Brazil a 1-0 win over England in their friendly affair on Saturday, March 23.

England boasted a fantastic record of 20 games without defeat at Wembley heading into the clash. Manager Gareth Southgate opted to start Ollie Watkins to spearhead the attack in Harry Kane's absence, while rising Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo was named on the bench.

Brazil, meanwhile, were looking to find their feet under new manager Dorival Junior. He handed starts to youngsters including Rodrygo, Joao Gomes and Lucas Beraldo.

It was the hosts who looked the better side early on, with Anthony Gordon and John Stones having the best chances of the first period. However, the visitors began to grow into the game in the second period. They created multiple chances but it was 17-year-old Endrick who finally put one away in the 80th minute. The striker, on loan at Palmeiras having secured a move to Real Madrid, was positioned well to tap home a rebound after Jordan Pickford parried an effort from Vinicius Jr.

The result saw England lose their brilliant home record while the South American giants snapped a three-game losing streak. Here are five hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit - Brazil defence

It was an organized performance from the Brazil backline. Despite the absence of top stars like Marquinhos, Gabriel, Casemiro and Thiago Silva, they were impressive against a potent England attack boasting the likes of Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham. The Three Lions were restricted to just three shots on target all game for a total xG of 0.85.

#4 Flop - Ben Chilwell

It was a disappointing performance from the Chelsea left-back who looked out of sorts throughout the game. He missed an opportunity early on while his attacking contributions were also poor. Chilwell finished with three passes into the final third and just one accurate cross before being removed in the second half.

#3 Hit - Vinicius Jr

While he was a little wasteful on the night, Vinicius Jr was a lively and constant threat to the England backline. He eventually ended up setting the winner, finishing with two shots (both on target) and nine touches in the opposition box.

#2 Flop - Brazil finishing

The South American giants could have ran out winners with a much larger scoreline if not for their poor finishing. They accumulated an xG of 2.93 and had five shots on target but could only score once, with FotMob crediting them with seven big chances missed.

#1 Hit - Endrick

The teenage sensation came off the bench and proved to be the difference, becoming the youngest-ever scorer for club or country at Wembley Stadium. His timely presence to turn home the tap in meant Dorival Junior began his Brazil managerial career with a win.