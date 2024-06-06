"England could be better off without him" - Mark Seagraves questions Harry Kane's place in starting lineup ahead of Euro 2024

In an interview with Sportskeeda this week, English pundit Mark Seagraves questioned Harry Kane's credentials as an undisputed starter for England ahead of Euro 2024. The Bayern Munich striker has led the line for the Three Lions in recent years and is an experienced campaigner on the international stage.

While acknowledging his stellar goalscoring exploits, Seagraves suggested that England could thrive without the striker in their starting lineup.

"Harry Kane has been great. He's a goal scorer, and that's it. I don't think he's a world-class player. I think he's an out-and-out goal scorer, and he's fantastic at what he does. But, you know, if you're looking at world-class players, you're looking at Mbappe. He can do that and do other things as well, and will change games."

"In the last 10 competitive games, he's only scored one goal in open play. He's missed penalties in semi-finals. He's a very, very good striker, and I'm glad he's in the England team. He'll score goals, but statistically, England could be better off without him in the team. But you can't leave him out, can you?"

"Shouldn't be anywhere near the midfield" - Seagraves terms Trent Alexander-Arnold a luxury for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold played as a midfielder for Liverpool

Former Manchester City player Mark Seagraves has lauded the creative quality in England's squad but played down Trent Alexander-Arnold's chances of featuring in the starting lineup.

If I look at the midfield in terms of quality, Alexander-Arnold has got no chance and shouldn't be anywhere near the midfield. He's a luxury. He's the one who you would have in your squad because of the quality that he possesses. But if he's going to go in as a proper holding midfielder in a game, he'll get destroyed because that's not his natural position."

"It's all well and good to be okay on the ball and pass it well. But you've got to do that other side of it as well, and that's where Alexander-Arnold could become a real liability."

England have an exceptional squad on paper but have flattered to deceive in international tournaments in the past. According to Seagraves, the Three Lions need to present a bold front to improve their fortunes in Euro 2024.

"I just hope Southgate is proactive. England are ranked number one in Europe right now. Go out and play like you're a number one team. All the teams should be frightened of playing England. If he goes in with that mindset, England should theoretically win the tournament at a canter."

