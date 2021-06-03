Euro 2020: England boss Gareth Southgate uncertain about Trent Alexander-Arnold's participation

England manager Gareth Southgate was doubtful of Trent Alexander-Arnold's Euro 2020 hopes after the Liverpool right-back limped off towards the end of England's pre-tournament friendly against Austria.

The Three Lions came away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Austria at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough thanks to Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka's first international goal. The night, however, ended in disappointment as Trent Alexander Arnold hobbled off the pitch.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has developed into one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe since making his debut for Liverpool in 2016. The Liverpool academy product was instrumental in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League triumph in the 2018-19 campaign, and the club's first-ever Premier League title victory last season.

He won the Liverpool Young Player of the Year award for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns, and was included in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns.

Alexander-Arnold has, however, endured a poor 2020-21 campaign with Liverpool, in part due to the absence of defensive partner Virgil van Dijk. His poor form for Liverpool resulted in the right-back being dropped by Gareth Southgate's squad for March's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Alexander-Arnold was heavily criticized for his performances in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat away to Real Madrid in the Champions League. This led many to believe he would be omitted from England's squad for Euro 2020.

The 22-year-old's selection in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020 has been one of the major talking points this week.

Southgate included four right-back's in his squad for the European Championships, but has cast doubt over Alexander-Arnold's hopes of taking part in the competition.

"It looks like this [injury] but we don;t know the extent at the moment. Clearly it's not a good sign that he had to walk off and looked in some discomfort with it, but we'll know more in the next 24-48 hours," said Southgate in a post-match press conference.

A day after being named to England's Euro 2020 squad, Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced out of their friendly against Austria with an injury

England's youthful-looking squad could be surprise contenders for the Euro 2020 title

England v Austria - International Friendly

Over the years, England have been guilty of being unable to produce the goods at international tournaments despite having one of the strongest squads on paper.

FT: England 1-0 Austria



England win but the talking point will be Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury

The Three Lions have assembled a youthful-looking squad for Euro 2020, which is filled with a number of exciting talents. England are expected to reach the latter stages of the tournament, but could even be considered contenders for the title.

