England captain Harry Kane breaks silence after 2022 FIFA World Cup elimination against France

England captain Harry Kane has expressed his disappointment after the Three Lions crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England were considered one of the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup going into the tournament. They initially lived up to the tag as they progressed into the quarter-finals unbeaten.

The Three Lions locked horns with France on Saturday (December 10) with hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals. However, their World Cup dreams came crashing down as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to the reigning champions.

Kane nullified Aurelien Tchouameni's early opener just nine minutes into the second half with a penalty goal. Olivier Giroud, though, restored the lead for Les Bleus with a header in the 78th minute.

The Tottenham Hotspur talisman had the opportunity to bring the match back to square one with another penalty six minutes later. However, he missed the chance as his shot went well off-target.

Taking to social media after the game, Kane held up his hands and took responsibility for his mistake. The England skipper also confessed that it will take some time for him to get over the disappointment. He wrote on Twitter:

"Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport."

Harry Kane @HKane Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport. Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport. https://t.co/lw5Esl4fnA

The 29-year-old went on to stress the need for the Three Lions to learn from the setback and move on. He also thanked the fans for their support throughout their run in Qatar. He added:

"Now it’s about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge. Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament - it means a lot."

Harry Kane @HKane Now it’s about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge. Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament - it means a lot. 🦁 Now it’s about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge. Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament - it means a lot. 🦁

How did Kane fare for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

While Kane is undoubtedly one of England's best players, he managed to score just two goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford netted one more goal than him.

The striker, though, equaled Wayne Rooney's record as the Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer with his goal against France. He would have gone above the Manchester United legend had he converted the late penalty.

It now remains to be seen how the Tottenham star will bounce back from the disappointment of crashing out of the World Cup. He could return to action with Spurs when they face Brentford in the Premier League on December 26.

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes