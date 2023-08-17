England men's team could consider replacing Gareth Southgate with Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman according to FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

Wiegman has been a revelation during her stint in charge of the Lionesses. She led the England women's team to their first major women's trophy by winning the European Championships last summer.

The Dutch coach has been at it again during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as her side are in the final. They face Spain on Sunday (August 20) at Stadium Australia, looking to become the first England team to win a World Cup since 1966.

The Lionesses coach's stock has risen and Bullingham has admitted that she could be an option to succeed Southgate in the future. He began by asking why it has to be a male that takes charge of the England men's team (via ESPN):

"People always say it is the best man for the job or the best Englishman.Why does it have to be a man?"

Bullingham continued by lavishing praise on Sarina Wiegman:

"I think our answer is always: 'it's the best person for the job.' We think Sarina is doing a great job and hope she continues doing it for a long time. I think Sarina could do anything she wants in football."

The FA's chief executive stressed that any move that sees Wiegman managing in the men's game would be down to her. He insists that it wouldn't be a step up:

"If at some point in the future she decides she wants to move into the men's game, that would be a really interesting discussion, but that's for her, right? I don't think we should view it as a step up. If she decides at some point in the future to go in a different direction, I think she's perfectly capable of that.

Southgate's contract with the Three Lions expires in December 2024, thus he will be in charge of the men's team should they qualify for next year's Euros. He led England to the final of the 2020 European Championships but hasn't always earned the backing of fans.

England keen to keep hold of Sarina Wiegman amid potential interest from USWNT

Sarina Wiegman appears to be attracting interest.

Bullingham has also reacted to speculation regarding interest in Sarina Wiegman. He insists that England intends on having the Dutch tactician see out her contract which expires in 2025 (via BBC Sport):

"It is not about money. We are very happy with her and feel she is happy. We've seen lots of rumours, and she is a special talent - we know that. From our side, she's contracted through until 2025."

The FA chief executive's comments come as USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski is set to step down. His Stars and Stripes exited the World Cup at the hands of Sweden in the last 16. Wiegman is mooted as a possible replacement as the USA look to get back on track.