England fans vote for their next manager as doubts emerge over Gareth Southgate's future

England fans have voted on who they would like to replace Gareth Southgate as manager of the Three Lions.

Southgate led England to their first major final in 55 years last summer at the European Championships. However, the side ultimately lost on penalties against Italy at Wembley.

The former defender also led his nation to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 three years earlier. However, public opinion appears to be turning against the 51-year-old manager following a disappointing start in this year's Nations League.

Harry Kane's penalty against Germany was the Three Lions' only goal in three games so far this summer. They looked particularly toothless against Hungary and Italy.

Following a disappointing display against the Italians at Molineux, Sport Bible decided to tweet out a poll for who supporters believe should be the next England boss.

Over 18,000 votes were cast, with the options being Brighton boss Graham Potter, Roma manager Jose Mourinho, as well Mauricio Pochettino and Sean Dyche.

Potter was the overwhelming winner with 39.2% of the vote, with Mourinho the second choice at 29.7%. The 47-year-old Brighton boss has done an excellent job since taking over at the Amex Stadium. He placed higher than any other English manager in the top-flight last season as the Seagulls finished ninth, the club's highest-ever final position.

SPORTbible @sportbible Let's have your vote...🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Let's have your vote...🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Danny Murphy refuses to jump on bandwagon criticizing England boss Gareth Southgate

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy believes supporters are taking too much away from the side's Nations League performances. He feels they should hold off on their opinions until after the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to The Mail, Murphy claimed:

"I refuse to jump on this negative bandwagon of criticism toward Gareth Southgate and our England team. For decades, we romped through qualifiers and friendlies but failed in tournaments. Back then, it was only the tournaments that mattered. That was how we judged England.

"Now, under Southgate, we reach semi-finals and finals of major tournaments – but then it's only because of easy groups and knockout gimmes. We struggle a bit in some glorified friendlies and, suddenly, it's these that matter after all. This over-analysis of performances in glorified friendlies in empty stadiums in June at the end of a long, hard season is nonsense."

The pundit added:

"I am still positive about this England squad. It is easy to forget what we achieved at the Euros and move on quickly. We went to a major tournament and lost in the final on penalties."

England kick off their World Cup bid against Iran on November 21 before facing the USA and Wales in their other group-stage encounters.

Jason Soutar @jbsoutar



- 0W 1D 0L

- 1W 0D 3L

- 0W 0D 1L

- N/A

- 0W 2D 1L

- 1W 1D 1L

- N/A

- N/A

- 1W 0D 1L



That’s three wins, four draws and seven losses. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | Gareth Southgate’s record against the current top 10 nations:- 0W 1D 0L- 1W 0D 3L- 0W 0D 1L- N/A- 0W 2D 1L- 1W 1D 1L- N/A- N/A- 1W 0D 1LThat’s three wins, four draws and seven losses. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | Gareth Southgate’s record against the current top 10 nations:🇧🇷 - 0W 1D 0L🇧🇪 - 1W 0D 3L🇫🇷 - 0W 0D 1L🇦🇷 - N/A🇮🇹 - 0W 2D 1L🇪🇸 - 1W 1D 1L🇵🇹 - N/A🇲🇽 - N/A🇳🇱 - 1W 0D 1LThat’s three wins, four draws and seven losses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far