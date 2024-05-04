England legend criticizes Declan Rice during 3-0 win, offers advice on where Arsenal midfielder can go to ‘another level’ 

English icon Stuart Pearce was critical of Declan Rice's decision-making during Arsenal's 3-0 win against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium (May 4).

Rice had a phenomenal outing against Bournemouth in their Premier League clash earlier today, scoring a goal and providing an assist. In addition, he created three big chances, completed 43 passes from an attempted 48 with an accuracy of 90 percent, and made seven recoveries.

Despite his feats, Pearce was far from impressed with one thing Rice did in the seventh minute. The England international did well to win the ball on the halfway line, driving forward, and finding himself in a lot of space. He had a good opportunity to shoot but instead opted to play a poor pass to Bukayo Saka, which allowed the Cherries to regroup in defense.

Pearce told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room):

“This is where I think Declan Rice can go to another level. Winning the ball on the halfway line, he had players left and right, but he was looking for the pass. I think he should be looking for the shot.”

Rice has been an integral component in the Gunners' midfield this season since joining from West Ham United last summer. He has scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in 49 appearances to date.

Arsenal boost Premier League title hopes with 3-0 win against Bournemouth

Arsenal secured their 14th Premier League win from 16 games in 2024 as they continued their brilliant run of form with a 3-0 win against Bournemouth.

Kai Havertz was fortunate to win the hosts a penalty at the edge of half-time after appearing to be fouled by Mark Travers inside the Cherries' box. Bukayo Saka made no mistake from the spot to break the deadlock.

Declan Rice did well to assist Leandro Trossard in the 70th minute to double Arsenal's advantage. Bournemouth found the back of the net three minutes later via Semenyo's volley but their goal was harshly chalked off by VAR due to a foul in the build-up. Rice made it 3-0 in the 97th minute with a stellar finish to secure all three points for the Gunners.

Arsenal remain at the top of the table with 83 points from 36 games, four points above Manchester City, with the latter having two games in hand.