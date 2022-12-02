England legends Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer brutally mock Germany after their group stage exit at the FIFA World Cup

England legends Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer took a huge dig at Germany after the four-time world champions went out in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

For the second time in a row, the Diemannschaft failed to progress beyond the first stage. They beat Costa Rica 4-2 in their final group match, but Japan's 2-1 win over Spain in the other game spoilt their party.

As a result, the Samurai Blue finished atop Group E with six points, with La Roja coming in second with four, beating Germany for a place in the last 16 on goal-difference.

Lineker and Shearer, two former England internationals who have represented their sides on football's biggest stage in the past, took the opportunity to mock Hansi Flick's team.

Both shared a video clip of themselves, along with Micah Richards, sharing a laugh from one of their programs on BBC Sounds with interesting captions, taking a dig at Germany.

Shearer wrote:

"Germany are out of the #FIFAWorldCup in the group stage!!"

Meanwhile, Lineker said:

"Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win. If they get through the group stage."

Four years ago, Germany were knocked out in the group stages of the Russian showpiece as defending champions. The side have now suffered a double-whammy following another underwhelming campaign.

The 2014 World Cup winners lost 2-1 to Japan in their opening match before holding Spain to a 1-1 draw. They were then pushed to the wall by a spirited Costa Rica side last night before ultimately sealing a late win.

Serge Gnabry had them in front in the 10th minute but Yeltsin Tejeda equalized in the 58th minute before an own goal from Manuel Neuer put Los Ticos in front.

Kai Havertz then scored twice to put Germany back in front while Niclas Fullkrug added a fourth in the 89th minute to make it 4-2.

England face Senegal in the round of 16

Speaking of England, though, they safely made it through to the round of 16 after winning Group B with seven points in three games.

The Three Lions opened their campaign with a stunning 6-2 thrashing of Iran before seeing off a 0-0 draw with the USA. In their final group match, Gareth Southgate's team made lightwork of Wales in a 3-0 victory to confirm their place in the next round.

England now face Senegal on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

