England Lionesses don lingerie in unique campaign to encourage girls during FIFA Women’s World Cup

The England Lionesses have often campaigned for women's empowerment. In order to encourage girls in sports, they donned lingeries on the sidelines of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

After winning the 2022 Women's UEFA Euros, the England Lionesses have been in decent form, as they also triumphed in the 2023 Women's Finalissima, defeating Brazil on penalties.

Moreover, they have also arrived at the FIFA Women’s World Cup as one of the favorites for the crown. In addition to their brilliant form, the English football team decided to become part of a movement.

Former as well as current female English football players such as Reanna Blades and Fara Williams took off their jerseys to support the Bluebella lingerie's #StrongIsBeautiful campaign. The brand has started the campaign in order to encourage teenage girls to keep playing sports and not drop out of school.

It's shown in several reports that a majority of teenage girls let go of their passion for sports before they turn 16. Moreover, the campaign also enlightens young girls about body positivity, especially during the puberty period.

Fara Williams is the most-capped England Lionesses player. She hung up her boots in 2021 after an illustrious 18-year-long professional career in which she won 177 caps for the English side.

On the other side, Reanna Blades has represented her nation in youth-level competitions, and she's currently a part of the Women's Super League club, Chelsea.

England Lionesses start their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign with a victory

England v Haiti: Group D - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

In their opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the England Lionesses locked horns against Haiti. Before the match, the 2022 Women's Euros champions were expected to win the fixture comfortably.

However, Haiti managed to stop them from scoring big with their compact defense throughout the fixture. The only goal of the match was scored by English midfielder, Georgia Stanway, from the penalty spot. She smashed the ball into the left corner, leaving the star player of the match, Haiti's goalkeeper Kerly Theus, stunned.

Up next, the England Lionesses will face Denmark in their second FIFA Women’s World Cup fixture. The Danish football team also recorded a narrow 1-0 win over China in the tournament opener, as super-sub Amalie Vangsgaard found the back of the net in the dying minutes of the match.