England midfielder Mason Mount chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

England attacker Mason Mount has had his say on which of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo is better ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A young Three Lions fan asked the Chelsea attacking midfielder (via Sky Sports):

"Messi or Ronaldo?"

Mount at first appeared to sit on the fence, explaining how both forwards have unbelievable mentalities, saying:

"All I'm going to say is I love both of them. Both of their mentalities are unbelievable to get to where they are."

The Blues forward then gave his personal opinion:

"But I will go Messi."

Messi, 35, and Ronaldo, 37, are heading into what looks like their fifth and final FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Both have stood out at the world's most famous international competition since making their FIFA World Cup debuts in 2006.

Messi forward has made 19 appearances at the tournament, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

The closest the Paris Saint-Germain attacker has come to lifting the trophy was in 2014.

However, in the final, Argentina suffered a 1-0 defeat in extra time against Germany.

Messi did win the Golden Ball for his performance at the tournament that year, with four goals and an assist.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been just as influential for Portugal at the World Cup.

The Manchester United striker has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances.

He is just two goals shy of Portuguese legendary striker Eusebio's nine World Cup goals record.

The closest he has come to winning the tournament was in 2006 when Selecção das Quinas bowed out at the semi-finals following a 1-0 defeat to France.

What shape are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in heading into the FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi has impressed for PSG

Lionel Messi heads into this year's competition off the back of stellar performances for PSG.

The Argentine icon has bagged 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

Ronaldo arrives in Qatar with a ton of speculation growing over his future.

The Portuguese hero had an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan where he took aim at United.

The former Real Madrid attacker accused the club of betraying him and said he did not respect his manager, Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled for form at Old Trafford, scoring just three goals in 16 appearances.

He has also been handed a more withdrawn role under Ten Hag - eight of those 16 appearances have been in the starting lineup.

