England star brings massive gaming setup to FIFA World Cup camp in Qatar to play Fortnite

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is such a massive fan of Fortnite that he has brought a massive gaming set-up, including a monitor, to the FIFA World Cup camp in Qatar.

Pickford has been a busy man in Qatar, starting all four of the Three Lions' games so far in the tournament. Hence, it's understandable that he will need to let himself go from time to time.

In a chat on England's official YouTube channel, the Everton shot-stopper revealed that playing basketball, spending time with his teammates, getting a massage, and playing Fortnite are his favorite activities to blow off steam.

In fact, he is such an avid lover of Fortnite that he has carried a whole set up along with him to Qatar. Pickford said he often carries gaming laptops when playing outside the UK or even for an away match.

However, he wasn't content with just the gaming laptop for the FIFA World Cup training camp. Pickford also brought his monitor from home.

The goalkeeper is tired of playing on a small screen as he doesn't like the framerates on it.

Pickford said:

"I’m not messing about. Next level that."

Watch Jordan Pickford talk to the Three Lions' official YouTube channel:

However, Pickford might be a bit envious of his national team's captain Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur striker has an official skin of himself in the game. Kane is one of the few footballing superstars to have a skin based on them.

Given Pickford's passion for the game and England's performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Everton custodian might get one of his own if the Three Lions win the Qatar showpiece.

England are set to return to action in the FIFA World Cup against France on December 11

England Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Three Lions are currently one of the few unbeaten teams in Qatar. However, that record will be put to a stern test as Gareth Southgate's side brace themselves to take on defending champions France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Southgate's team are coming off a 3-0 win against Senegal in the Round of 16. Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka got on the scoresheet for the Three Lions while Phil Foden bagged two assists.

Les Bleus, meanwhile, defeated Poland by a scoreline of 3-1 in their previous game. Kylian Mbappe assisted Olivier Giroud for the opening goal. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar bagged a majestic brace as well.

Fans can expect an enthralling quarter-final when the two European heavyweights clash on December 10.

