England star Chloe Kelly wins teammates’ approval with stylish new bikini pictures

England's football darling Chloe Kelly, who has been stealing hearts with her incredible performance on the field, decided to unwind and let her hair down for some much-needed relaxation.

The attacker recently scored the extra-time winner in the Euro 2022 Women's final, clinching the Lionesses their first-ever major trophy. Her exploits continued during the Women's Finalissima against Brazil, where she netted the decisive penalty in the shootout.

Before returning to her duties in the Women's Super League with Manchester City, Chloe Kelly took a moment to rejuvenate herself. She shared snaps on her Instagram, donning a white linen cardigan and bikini, casually posing by a water feature. With an impressive following of 510,000, her post garnered attention from teammates, celebrities, and fans alike.

According to The Sun, England's Alex Greenwood and Ellie Roebuck were among the first to shower their admiration in the comments section. Greenwood expressed her awe with a string of emojis, while Roebuck chimed in with an approving "Ok ok😍."

Rachel Day, Alanna Kennedy, and former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here winner Vicky Pattison also joined the praise.

Chloe Kelly made headlines not just for her match-winning goals but also for her unbridled celebration, swinging her top above her head in sheer euphoria. As the WSL season reaches its climax, four teams, including Kelly's Manchester City, are in contention for the title. However, City currently sit at the bottom of the top-four pack, trailing league leaders Manchester United by three points.

Chloe Kelly and Lionesses Roar to Glory and Spark Women's Football Revolution

The world of women's sports has experienced an exhilarating metamorphosis in recent years. England's Lionesses are leading the charge by capturing their first major trophy since 1966. Chloe Kelly's golden strike in extra time against Germany unleashed a tidal wave of enthusiasm, resulting in a dramatic surge in Women's Super League (WSL) attendance.

Since that historic moment, average WSL attendances have tripled, hitting an all-time high of 47,367 fans at the electrifying North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham. This remarkable growth has reverberated throughout the world of women's sports, with Emma Raducanu's captivating finale drawing a peak audience of 9.2 million viewers in Britain alone.

As the roar of the Lionesses continues to echo across the globe, the future of women's football - and women's sport in general - looks brighter than ever before.

Poll : 0 votes