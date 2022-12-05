England midfielder Declan Rice feels his team are not being given the credit they deserve after the Three Lions marched into the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's side cruised past Senegal in a 3-0 win on Sunday (4 December), courtesy of goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka. They have now booked an enticing last-8 clash with reigning world champions France.

Despite a great performance on Sunday, Rice feels England don't get the same credit as sides like Argentina or the Netherlands, who also won their last-16 games to reach the next round.

Speaking to the press after the game, the West Ham midfielder said (via the Express):

"I’ve said it all along, I don’t think we get the credit we deserve in our performances. I think if you look at other teams, like Holland and Argentina, they win their games comfortably and they get called ‘masterclasses’. With us, it always gets picked off. The negative things always come that way."

"If you look at the last couple of games, it’s been faultless. Countries, like I said the other day, should be starting to fear us now because we’re a great team."

Rice was referring to the reactions to Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia and the Netherlands' 3-1 defeat of the USA on Saturday (3 December).

England, though, made a slice of history with their win yesterday, as this is the first time in their history that they have reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in consecutive tournaments.

The Three Lions made it to the semi-finals at the World Cup in Russia four years ago, before settling for a fourth-place finish.

England versus France could be a FIFA World Cup classic

European heavyweights England and France face each other in the last-8 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday (10 December) in a clash that has all the makings of a classic.

Both squads are packed with an incredible amount of talent, both young and experienced, which will make the game an interesting encounter.

France will rely on their golden boy Kylian Mbappe to produce the goods, with Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann pulling the strings behind him. Meanwhile, England will turn to Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden to feed Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford.

