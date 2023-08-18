England star Leah Williamson sends message to ex-Arsenal player Theo Walcott as he announces retirement from professional football

England Women's captain Leah Williamson has sent a brilliant message to Theo Walcott following the former Arsenal star's retirement.

Walcott has called time on his 18-year career at the age of 34 after what has been a memorable ride for the Englishman. He started his career back at Southampton and he has retired at St Mary's.

However, it was at Arsenal where Walcott's stock rose following a £5 million move from the Saints in 2006 at the age of 16. He starred for Arsene Wenger's Gunners, bagging 108 goals and 80 assists in 397 games across competitions. The former England international will go down as somewhat of an unsung hero following a career that also saw him play for Everton.

Williamson saw Walcott play during his time with the north Londoners. She even got a snap with the speedy winger during their encounter. The Lionesses captain has posted this image on her Instagram story and sent a message to the Southampton hero:

“Happy retirement to you (Walcott) (love). This picture still holds a proud place on my Grandma’s fridge."

Walcott will likely be an avid viewer of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final this Sunday (August 20). England have advanced to the final in Australia to face Spain and Williamson could captain her nation to their first World Cup trophy since 1966.

The former Arsenal forward was himself part of the men's England side during his career. He earned 47 caps for the Three Lions, scoring eight goals and providing as many assists.

Arsenal's Declan Rice expresses his pride after England women's team achieve UEFA Euro glory

The Lionesses prevailed at the Euros last year.

The Lionesses made history last year when Sarina Wiegman's side won the 2022 European Championships. It was the first major trophy England Women's team had won and they have built on that with an impressive showing at this year's World Cup.

Arsenal's new signing Declan Rice was full of praise for the European champions last year as his Three Lions looked forward to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He told OK magazine:

"Definitely (proud of them). We spent a lot of time with them in camp in June, so we saw them every day."

Rice added that it was a historic moment for the country and that the women's team deserved their victory:

"It was a real historic moment and they fully deserved it. They deserve everything they get."

The 24-year-old will be hoping his fellow Arsenal colleague Williamson steers the Lionesses to more glory this Sunday. They head into the World Cup final against Spain as slight favorites after overcoming joint-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semifinals.