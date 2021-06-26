England superstar hits back at critics over Euro 2020 performances

England superstar Harry Kane has hit back at criticism over his performances in the group stage at Euro 2020. The Tottenham Hotspur striker has yet to score for England at the tournament, leading pundits and fans alike to question Kane's ability to lead the line for his country.

Speaking ahead of England's marquee Euro 2020 Round-of 16-clash against Germany, Kane said that he is not worried about his lack of goals. The 2020-21 Premier League Golden Boot winner said in this regard:

"People are quick to change their mind; it wasn't too long ago when I won the Golden Boot, and I was the best thing in the world; people were raving about you, and that's why I've always said, as a footballer, you can't get too high or too low. You just have to have that neutral mode; self belief is a huge thing. I've always believed in myself. I could go 10, 15 games without scoring, but give me a chance and I'd back myself to score it."

Kane insisted that he did not have any fitness issues heading into Euro 2020 and that the goals would come eventually, elaborating:

"I'm in my best shape in the tournament so far, and that's what I kind of wanted going into this; I felt maybe in Russia I started on fire, scored loads of goals, then maybe didn't have my best performances in the most important games, the quarters and the semi-finals. So coming into this, physically, I wanted to make sure I was peaking at the right time, and obviously we won't know until Tuesday night if that's the case, but the way I feel, that's the way I feel it's going."

Harry Kane on his struggles at the Euros:



🗣 “It wasn’t too long ago when I won the Golden Boot and I was the best thing in the world, people were raving about me... I could go 10, 15 games without scoring but, give me a chance, and I’d back myself to score it." pic.twitter.com/OeoTrumESY — Goal (@goal) June 26, 2021

Kane will captain England in their Euro 2020 Round-of-16 clash against Germany on Tuesday in what is likely to be an enthralling matchup.

Harry Kane focused on taking England 'all the way' at Euro 2020

Harry Kane in action for England

Harry Kane has also been the subject of transfer speculation after he said that he would like to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer. That has led people to speculate that his uncertain situation at the club is hindering the striker's performances on the pitch at Euro 2020.

However, Kane was quick to rubbish such perceptions, saying:

"I feel like when I come away with England, I'm just fully focused on England. My brother is my agent, but the only time I've spoken to my brother really over the last few weeks is 'good luck, let's get a win, and let's take England all the way."

Harry Kane says he has had no contact with #THFC regarding his future as he focuses on peaking in time to help #ENG win #Euro2020. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 26, 2021

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Bhargav