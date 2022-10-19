England WAGs set to stay in luxury cruise ship during 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Reports

According to the Mirror, the England national team players' wives and girlfriends will stay on a luxury cruise ship during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Players and staff of the Three Lions will stay at the Souq Al Wakra hotel near Doha. There are a total of 95 members in the English contingent.

While the WAGs will also take the trip to the Middle East, officially sponsored by the FA, they will stay at a different location. Their temporary address will be the luxurious Poesia Cruiser Liner.

Accommodation at the cruiser liner starts from £136 per night. The prices can go up to as much as £1900 per night if someone opts for a suite.

Aiman Merenciano, senior sales manager of the Souq Al Wakra hotel, recently told the Mirror:

"The new swimming pool is ready. We have increased from 70 employees to 100 now and we will reach 130 for the World Cup. It is to make sure the team has everything they need.

"All staff will be supporting England. We really hope they do well... Outside the hotel the branding is by FIFA. Everything inside the hotel is done by England. Their new TV system is in all the rooms so all the matches will be shown live."

He further added:

"The FA spoke with our chefs, most food will be bought locally. We have everything so we will prepare all the menus. Our staff have a good grasp of English, that is expected here."

It is understood that the partners of the England national team's players have already made an unofficial trip to Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions are set to kick off their campaign on November 21 as they take on Iran in Group B. Gareth Southgate's team will face the USA and Wales next respectively on November 25 and 29, respectively.

Jose Mourinho slams England manager Gareth Southgate for not calling up Chris Smalling ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

England manager Chris Smalling is unlikely to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Jose Mourinho recently slammed England manager Gareth Southgate for not calling up Chris Smalling since 2017. The in-form AS Roma defender is unlikely to make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mourinho recently said (via The Mirror):

"He was taught to play in a two-man defence in Manchester, but now he’s got the perfect acumen to play in a three-man backline. If I were the coach of a national team, I would do anything to have someone like him at my disposal.

"I don’t think it’s a lack of respect to Gareth Southgate when I say that I feel very sorry for a player who’s playing at such a high level like Smalling and who won’t get the opportunity he deserves."

Smalling has been in great touch since joining the Italian club in 2019. He has made 110 appearances so far, lifting the UEFA Conference League last season.

