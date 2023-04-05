Former Barnsley FC footballer Shaun Tuton is facing jail time for performing a sex act in front of a teenage girl. When Lauren Hague, a 17-year-old girl, was waiting for her taxi, Tuton approached her and was allegedly groaning and fondling himself under his clothing.

The girl ran to call the police and informed them about the incident. Later, CCTV footage confirmed that the man was Tuton and he was arrested. However, the footballer was not charged.

Later, Tuton was warned that he could face jail time for his actions. Speaking about the incident, Lauren, the victim, said (via The Star):

“It was terrifying. I thought he was going to grab me and I feared the worst. It was vile. I felt my heart beating heavy in my chest. I’d never felt in so much danger."

She added:

“I was devastated when the CPS said they would be taking no further action. It had been an extremely traumatic experience and I didn’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

Lauren Hague then talked about the larger issue of women's safety and why, in her view, a strong action against the culprit is necessary.

“Women’s safety is absolutely vital, especially right now. To simply let this man free would have been vile and could’ve potentially posed threat to other women in the future... You hear all the time how crimes can escalate and offending patterns can get worse. This was serious and I’m thankful it’s been taken seriously as many cases similar to this are often not.”

Lauren's mother, meanwhile, also spoke on the matter and praised her daughter for being brave:

“As a victim of crime, [who is] seeking justice, you shouldn't have to fight the justice system - but it was important we did as it was such a serious matter. Lauren has been really brave and I hope she can now put this awful incident behind."

Footballers getting caught up in off-field controversies this season

Mason Greenwood was acquitted of the charges against him

Household names like Mason Greenwood, Dani Alves, and more found themselves in some sort of trouble for their alleged behavior off the pitch.

Greenwood was recently acquitted of charges of alleged controlling and coercive behavior towards his partner.

Alves, meanwhile, is in jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona.

Poll : 0 votes