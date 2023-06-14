English Real Madrid players: Recalling players from England to play for Los Blancos following Jude Bellingham's move

Jude Bellingham is officially a Real Madrid player, as the Englishman completed a big money summer move from Borussia Dortmund. Im light of the midfielder's move, we take a look at other English players to have represented Los Blancos.

Laurie Cunningham (1979-1984), Steve McManaman (1999-2003), David Beckham (2003-2007), Michael Owen (2004-2005), and Jonathan Woodgate (2004-2007) are the other English players to have played for the Spanish giants.

Bellingham becomes the sixth member of the community. He arrives at the club as one of the best midfielders in world football, and there's lot of buzz about the 19-year-old.

Cunningham, who used to play as a winger, made 65 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 19 goals. McManaman, meanwhile, played 158 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing 20 assists.

English icon David Beckham was a part of the Galacticos at the Spanish club. He scored 20 goals and provided 52 assists in 159 games. Michael Owen scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 45 appearances for the club. Woodgate, meanwhile, made only 14 appearances for the club.

Real Madrid announce Jude Bellingham arrival

Los Blancos have announced Jude Bellingham's arrival from Borussia Dortmund. He made 132 appearances for the Bundesliga club, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists.

Bellingham made 42 appearances for Dortmund during the 2022-23 season, scoring 14 times and assisting seven. Announcing the midfielder's arrival at the club, the Madrid giants wrote (via Los Blancos' website):

"Jude Bellingham (Stourbridge, 29/06/2003) is a new Real Madrid player. One of the biggest talents in world football, a midfielder who joins our club from Borussia Dortmund and arrives at Madrid after being voted the best player in the Bundesliga 2022/23. The 19-year-old is already a regular starter in the England national team."

The statement added:

"Bellingham joins Carlo Ancelotti's squad after three seasons in Germany. In the most recent of these, he recorded his best campaign for Borussia Dortmund in terms of goals (14 goals in all competitions).

"He scored on his debut for the German side in September 2020 and became the youngest player to score in the club's history (17 years and 77 days). That season he started the match that Borussia Dortmund won in the German Cup final."

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the twilights of their career, Bellingham is expected to be a key part of Real Madrid next season. Along with Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, Bellingham is expected to play a key role in the near future.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes