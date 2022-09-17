"Enjoy your holiday bro put the whiskey down” – Ex-Tottenham player Jamie O’Hara reacts to Agbonlahor tweet about Arsenal star

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has slammed pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor for his comments about Arsenal centre-back Ben White.

White was a notable absentee as Gareth Southgate announced England's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games. While the Gunners' right-back was not called up, Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Aston Villa's Tyron Mings have been selected.

The decision has caused fans to express their displeasure on social media with the Three Lions boss' selection.

Agbonlahor, who is on vacation at the moment, claimed that both Maguire and Mings are better players than White, tweeting:

"Maguire is a better defender than Ben white. So is mings!"

O'Hara didn't agree with the former Aston Villa striker's assessment as he suggested that Agbonlahor might have been drinking while on vacation. He tweeted:

"Enjoy your holiday bro put the whiskey down"

White has been in great form for the Gunners this season, playing in all six of their Premier League matches so far. Arsenal have won five of them, losing the other.

Maguire, meanwhile, has endured a catastrophic start to his campaign for the Red Devils. The Manchester United captain has only started three games this season for his club. Erik ten Hag's team have lost all three of those games.

The Dutch tactician has preferred the duo of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at the heart of his defense over playing Maguire.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reacts to winning Premier League Manager of the Month award

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta was recently named the Premier League Manager of the Month for August. Arsenal went unbeaten during their first five games of the season, winning all of them.

The 40-year-old reacted to receiving the award ahead of the Gunners' Premier League clash against Brentford tomorrow, September 18 (via Arsenal's website):

"Yeah, it's great. I think it's a sign that the team is performing well, the team is winning football matches and it's a consequence of that."

He added:

"Thank you to all the people that are involved at the club that contribute to us on a daily basis, who make our job easier and possible, and obviously to the players, who are the ones on the field making a difference and helping us win the games. And to our supporters, thank you very much."

The Gunners are currently in second spot in the league table, having collected 15 points from their first six games. Manchester City sit at the top spot with 17 points. However, Pep Guardiola's men have played one more game than the London-based club.

