"Enjoy this last day in Barcelona" - Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message to departing Blaugrana star Jordi Alba

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi sent a heartfelt message to his former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba ahead of his departure from the Catalonian giants. Barca's La Liga clash against Celta Vigo on Sunday, June 4, will be Alba's last game for the club.

The Spanish left-back joined the Blaugrana from Valencia in 2012 and has since become a legend at the club. He has made 459 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 27 goals and providing 99 assists.

Alba shared the pitch 345 times with Lionel Messi during their time together at the Catalan club, combining for 34 goals. Messi sent a special message to the departing Alba. He said (h/t Reshad Rahman Twitter):

“I really wanted to be present on this special day. Enjoy this last day in Barcelona, your well-deserved tribute after so many years. What can I tell you that you don't know? That I love you very much and wish you the best.”

Messi previously penned a heartwarming message for Alba when the left-back announced that he would leave the Blaugrana in the summer. The Argentine forward wrote on Instagram:

"You were more than a team-mate, a true accomplice on the pitch... And how nice it is to also be able to enjoy how well we get along personally. You know that I always wish you the best and also your family, I hope your new stage continues to bring you much success and joy. Thanks for everything, Jordi. A big hug!"

Lionel Messi's potential move to Barcelona is off, according to Spanish journalist

PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the Ligue 1 giants at the end of the season. The Argentine's future has been up in the air for a while, with his PSG contract set to expire at the end of this month. Messi has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona as a free agent.

However, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Messi's fairytale return to the Catalan club will not materialize. Messi is yet to receive an official proposal from his former club and according to Balague, his entourage has told Barca that they are unwilling to wait any longer.

Messi has also received a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. They have reportedly tabled a £320 million per season contract offer for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

