"Enjoy the moment as it doesn't last forever and it’s not far off" - Al-Nassr star on playing with Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr star Joao Felix believes his side must enjoy the moment of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, as it won't last forever. Felix's comments arrived after he had a standout performance during their 5-1 win over Al-Riyadh in their Saudi Pro League clash on Saturday, September 20.

Despite being unable to inspire Al-Nassr to silverware since joining the club in January 2023, Ronaldo opted to sign a new deal on June 26, valid until June 2027. The 40-year-old is expected to play for a minimum of two more seasons, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with his 1000-career-goal milestone on the horizon.

The Knights of Najd bolstered their squad over the summer, signing the likes of Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman, and Inigo Martinez to support Cristiano Ronaldo. Following the Al-Riyadh clash, Felix told reporters (via @TheNassrZone):

“All the players want to play with Cristiano. I was lucky to play with him in the national team, and now with him at the club. And we have to enjoy the moment because it doesn’t last forever and it’s not far off. Now, we have to enjoy every match, enjoy every moment, make the most of it to learn and be happy.”

Felix also praised his teammates, adding (via One Football):

“My teammates make the things look easier. As a team we are amazing and then individually we have a lot of good players. And, if we keep doing well as individuals, the team will go well as well. And if we are all together, we’re going to win game after game, and we will be closer to the title.”

Felix has had an excellent start to his Al-Nassr tenure. The Chelsea summer signing has scored six goals and provided one assist in six appearances across competitions, including a hat-trick in his SPL debut. He has also earned two Man of the Match awards to date.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr secure 5-1 win over Al-Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr's excellent start to the season continued as they secured a dominant 5-1 win over Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League. They are currently at the top of the table with nine points from three games, ahead of Al-Ittihad on goal difference.

Joao Felix opened the scoring in the sixth minute following his close-range effort. Kingsley Coman then found the bottom-right corner in the 30th minute to double their advantage. Cristiano Ronaldo was also on target three minutes later to make it 3-0 going into half-time.

Felix scored his second of the night in the 49th minute; however, Mamadou Sylla headed home two minutes later to get Al-Riyadh back into the game. Fortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo found the bottom-left corner with a brilliant strike (76') to secure the three points for Al-Nassr.

