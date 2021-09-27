"Enjoy your moment but you won't play such a poor team" - Graeme Souness slams Arsenal fans and refers to football as a 'fickle' game

Former Liverpool manager and Tottenham fan Graeme Souness has criticized Arsenal fans for their antics during the north London derby against Tottenham.

Arsenal cruised to a 3-1 victory over Nuno Espirito Santo's side on Sunday (September 26) at the Emirates. The result was their third consecutive victory in the Premier League. Arsenal took the lead through Emile Smith Rowe in the 12th minute before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the Gunners' advantage in the 27th minute.

Bukayo Saka compounded Tottenham's misery when he scored Arsenal's third goal in the 34th minute. Arsenal fans chanted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's name during the Gabon international's post-match press conference. This drew heavy criticism from Graeme Souness, who believed the Arsenal faithful were getting ahead of themselves.

"I don't know why fans were signing Aubameyang's name. Arsenal, enjoy your moment but you wont play such a poor team that Spurs were in the first 35 minutes every week," Graeme Souness told Sky Sports.

"They were so bad, that'll be the worst you see this year. Enjoy your moment, we'll [Spurs] be back. I'm looking at the crowd singing Aubameyang's name, I think my memory's a wee bit longer than yours but last year he was getting enormous amount of abuse."

"Football is such a fickle game and I come back to it, that literally is just one swallow, that's not made your summer. They've now beat Norwich, Burnley then had a good 45 minutes against the poorest Tottenham team I've seen for a while. So enjoy your moment, that ain't going to make you top four or Champions League team next season."

Arsenal's latest victory has lifted Mikel Arteta's side up to tenth place in the Premier League table. The Gunners endured a dismal start to their 2021-22 campaign, losing all three of their opening fixtures in the league.

Arsenal's recent form suggests they can challenge for the European places this season

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu faces up against Spurs' Sergio Reguilon (right).

Arsenal were one of the biggest spenders this summer. The Gunners spent in excess of £120 million on the likes of Ben White, Sambi Lokonga, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arsenal's run of three consecutive victories in the Premier League and the strength in depth they currently possess in the squad has given the club's fans renewed hope. Mikel Arteta's side seem to be hitting their stride at the right time after their early season hiccups. The optimism from their recent victories has led fans and pundits to believe the north London club can challenge for a European place this season.

