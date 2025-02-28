"Enjoying every moment of my career" - Lionel Messi provides update on future amid rumors of return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi has stated that he has not decided anything about the future amid reports of a possible return to Barcelona. He claimed that he is loving his time on the pitch and is not worried about the future.

Speaking to Apple Music, Messi stated that he was trying to enjoy his minutes on the pitch and added that he was feeling good. He added that he is surrounded by the best people and said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"My future? I feel good now and I’m just enjoying every moment of my career. I’m enjoying club, games, teammates, family, friends… I’m not anticipating things. I’m just loving and enjoying the moment."

Messi made similar comments when talking about his future last year. He was not thinking about the 2026 World Cup yet and said (via ESPN):

"I know these can be my last games. I don't like to accelerate time or look ahead. I try to enjoy every day. I hope I can keep playing at this level to feel good and be happy. When I get to do what I love, I am happy. I value that more than reaching the 2026 tournament. I haven't set a goal to reach the World Cup, but more so to live day-to-day and be well."

Lionel Messi has repeatedly stated that Inter Miami is set to be his final club. He joined the club in 2023 after his contract at PSG ran out.

Lionel Messi comments on his time at Inter Miami and MLS

Lionel Messi spoke to Apple Music and stated that he always wanted to play in the MLS. He believes that the league is becoming bigger and is becoming a global brand, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I always had in mind to try a new chapter in MLS. I always wanted this move. Inter Miami attracted me as the club is growing, developing… I wanted to come here to help the club become bigger, also giving the MLS more power as a global brand."

Talking about his plans at Inter Miami, he added:

“We at Inter Miami want to win titles. That’s the target, the goal. We want to win, develop, show our quality and there’s excellent chemistry with new players who have joined the team."

Lionel Messi won the Leagues Cup in 2023 in his debut season with Inter Miami. He went on to help the club win the MLS Supporters' Shield title in 2024.

