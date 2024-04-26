“Enough is enough” - Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford hits back at abuse with strong message online

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has responded to abuse, which, he says, he has had for 'months'.

Rashford, 26, has had an underwhelming season following his highs of the 2022-23 campaign. In 40 games across competitions, the Englishman has bagged eight goals and five assists.

Most of those goal contributions - seven goals and two assists - in 31 games in the league, where United are sixth in the standings after 33 games. A top-four finish is now almost out of reach, with fourth-placed Aston Villa 13 points ahead, having played a game more.

Having struck 30 times last season as United finished third, won the EFL Cup and reached the FA Cup final, Rashford and United have massively underwhelmed in all competitions except reaching another FA Cup final.

Rashford has copped up a lot of criticism all season for his indifferent form, but the Englishman has had enough of the 'abuse', tweeting:

"I appreciate your support! It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough."

It was in reponse to a tweet from UtdParadigm, which read:

"The way Marcus Rashford is being treated is absolutely disgusting. It's cruel. It's abuse."

United are coming off a rousing 4-2 Premier League win over Sheffield United in midweek, snapping a four-game winless league run.

What's next for Marcus Rashford and Manchester United?

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford

Manchester United have had a hugely underwhelming campaign but have a chance of silverware, as they take on holders Manchester City in a repeat FA Cup final from last season.

In the league, though, Erik ten Hag's side are battling to finish in the European places amid their indifferent form in the competition, especially recently. Nevertheless, buoyed by their win over Sheffield in midweek, they will fancy their chances of victory when they take on Burnley at home in the league on Saturday (April 27).

Before the Sheffield win, the Red Devils squandered a 3-0 lead against Championship side Coventry City before winning 4-2 on penalties to reach back-to-back FA Cup finals.