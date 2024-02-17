"Enough quality to outsmart them" - Dimitar Berbatov sends warning as he predicts Luton Town vs Manchester United scoreline

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has backed his former side to defeat Luton Town 3-1 in their upcoming Premier League clash at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, February 18.

Despite struggling in the first half of the season, Erik ten Hag and Co. have been in stellar form, having won their last three league games. They are currently sixth in the standings with 41 points from 24 games, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Luton Town are 17th, with just 20 points, but they have proven they have what it takes to challenge the bigger clubs. The last time the two sides faced off in the Premier League, the Red Devils clinched a narrow 1-0 win at home on November 11, 2023.

However, Manchester United do have a statistical advantage over Luton. They have an obviously better head-to-head record and are unbeaten in their last four away games.

Berbatov made his prediction, writing (via METRO):

"Luton can be a tough place to go. United are going there in good form with youth and experience. The youth is scoring goals and attacking. As long as United don’t let themselves be bullied by Luton, especially on set-pieces, then United have enough quality to outsmart them. So I’ll go for United to win. United need to win to move closer to the top four."

Berbatov's Prediction: Luton Town 1-3 Manchester United

Erik ten Hag provides injury update on Manchester United defender

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag recently provided an injury update on Tyrell Malacia during the Luton Town pre-match press conference.

Malacia suffered a serious knee injury on July 18, 2023. He is yet to make a single appearance this season after suffering setbacks during his rehab process.

Ten Hag stated (via Manchester United's official website):

"He had setbacks during his rehab process. It takes too long, it's bad for him. Bad for us. But now we've turned a point and it's positive – he will return soon on the pitch. I don't think then it will take long before he's returning in the team training."

While providing an injury update on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ten Hag also confirmed Malacia would still take weeks to get back onto the pitch:

"First, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in the training last week. Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia will take some more weeks."

Malacia impressed for the Red Devils last season, making 39 appearances across all competitions.