"Enrique killing Spain," "Should have chosen Brazil" - Spain fans in disbelief as Liverpool superstar Thiago fails to make the FIFA World Cup 2022 squad

Spain fans have expressed their displeasure over head coach Luis Enrique's decision to drop Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara from his FIFA World Cup 2022 squad.

La Roja released their 26-man roster earlier on Friday (November 11). The European heavyweights have put together a fairly strong team filled with talented young players.

Reds superstar Thiago and Paris Saint-Germain's veteran centre-back Sergio Ramos are the biggest names missing from the final squad.

The duo's absence was met with plenty of backlash from Spain fans on social media. While some were even willing to let the overlooking of Ramos, who is 36, slide, they were baffled by the decision to leave Thiago out.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Garcia over Ramos?? 🤡 even Barca fans would disagree..and is Thiago Alcantara injured or what?????!!!!! Enrique killing Spain rn 😭😂😂"

Another tweeted that the Liverpool midfielder should've switched allegiances:

"Should have chosen Brazil 😂😂😂. Can you imagine thiago in that midfield right now with that Brazil team"

Here are some more reactions to Thiago missing out on Spain's FIFA World Cup 2022 squad:

Barret @Barretxyz @ESPNFC Thiago is better than all selected midfielders. @ESPNFC Thiago is better than all selected midfielders.

🍪 @unkookiee



but any clown with spotify in his butthole makes it. funny @walterwhitelfc No thiago no de gea no nacho no ramosbut any clown with spotify in his butthole makes it. funny @walterwhitelfc No thiago no de gea no nacho no ramosbut any clown with spotify in his butthole makes it. funny

Kris @KSFLFC I find it so baffling how Thiago doesn’t make that Spain squad I find it so baffling how Thiago doesn’t make that Spain squad

Nizzy Nizzy @em_nizzy Leaving Ramos, Thiago and De Gea is ludicrous 🤦🏾‍♂️ Leaving Ramos, Thiago and De Gea is ludicrous 🤦🏾‍♂️

Thiago has featured only 12 times across all competitions for Liverpool this season, missing multiple matches due to a hamstring injury. However, he played a key role in the Reds' excellent 2021-22 season, which prompted many to think he will be on the plane to Qatar this month.

The Spaniard has won 46 caps for La Roja, scoring two goals and laying out nine assists. Thiago last featured for his country in the semifinals of the UEFA Euro 2020 last summer which they lost to eventual champions Italy on penalties.

Meanwhile, here is the complete Spain squad heading to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Hugo Guillamon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri Hernandez, Pablo Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri Gonzalez, Koke.

Attackers: Ferran Tottes, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati.

Thiago Alcantara isn't the only Liverpool superstar set to miss out on the FIFA World Cup 2022

Thiago Alcantara is undoubtedly one of the biggest names from Liverpool who will not be traveling to Qatar to compete in the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, he will have quite a few Reds stars for company back in Anfield during the break.

Mohamed Salah is arguably the biggest superstar on Merseyside to not make it to the World Cup after Egypt failed to qualify for the tournament. Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino wasn't picked by Brazil, who are blessed with quality options upfront.

Andy Robertson's Scotland also failed to qualify for the tournament, while Luis Diaz failed to recover from his injury in time to make it into Colombia's squad.

However, quite a few Liverpool players have made their national teams' rosters for the upcoming World Cup.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Darwin Nunez (Uruguay), Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson (both England) will all be in Qatar later this month. Alisson Becker, Fabinho (both Brazil) and Ibrahima Konate (France) have also been picked by their national team head coaches.

