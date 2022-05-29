“Entire criminal organization against Real Madrid” – Fans feel Los Blancos were ‘robbed’ as they furiously question why Benzema goal against Liverpool is ruled out 

Real Madrid fans are furious after watching Karim Benzema's goal ruled out for offside during their Champions League final clash with Liverpool. The fans of Los Blancos felt they've been 'robbed' of a legitimate goal.
The Reds were firmly in control of the tie in the first half, putting up pressure on Los Blancos and creating better chances.
Only some excellent saves from Thibaut Courtois kept the Premier League giants from going ahead in the opening stanza. Liverpool finished the half with 10 shots, including five on target, as compared to just one from the Spanish champions.
However, towards the end of the opening 45 minutes, Real Madrid contrived their way forward. On one occasion, Benzema had the ball in the back of the net following some penalty-box mayhem.
However, just as he was about to break into celebration, the flag was raised. The Frenchman tried to round Alisson but was unable to do so, prompting him to pass the ball to Federico Valverde.
He then passed it back to Benzema, who then fired home beyond the Brazilian goalkeeper. But it was ruled out for offside before a lengthy VAR check affirmed the decision.
Real Madrid fans were absolutely incensed. They thought the goal was perfectly legitimate as the ball rather came off Fabinho during his tussle with Valverde, and not the Uruguayan.
There is also confusion over Benzema's positioning as many feel the striker was played onside by Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, the last line of defense at that moment.
However, according to the rules, if a player is beyond the goalkeeper, then it would be considered offside if he's ahead of the second-last player too. In this case, that second-last player was Virgil van Dijk, and Benzema was indeed ahead of him, as replays showed.
Either way, Real Madrid fans aren't convinced, and took to Twitter to express their discontent. Here are some of the best reactions:
Liverpool have shown tremendous fighting spirit against Real Madrid
Besides that one Benzema moment, this first half was all Liverpool. They kept Real Madrid on the backfoot with a high press and mustered some really good shots on target. The Reds have shown great spirit and at this rate, their revenge might be well and truly on.