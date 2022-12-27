Enzo Fernandez breaks silence on transfer rumours amid Liverpool and Manchester United links 

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United after his electric performances for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 21-year-old was a crucial cog for Lionel Scaloni's victorious team.

Fernandez, though, is not concerned about reports linking him to a bigger club. The Benfica starlet is rather focused on the Portuguese side's upcoming away clash against SC Braga on December 31. He recently said:

“I don't know about my future or proposals, that's what my representative is taking care of. I don't want to get into the subject. I am focused on Benfica; we have a game on Friday,”

Liverpool are keen to bolster their options at the middle of the park. Persistent injury issues to Naby Keita and Juventus loanee Arthur Melo haven't helped Jurgen Klopp's team's cause. Adding a player of Fernandez's calibre would be a welcome boost for the Reds. Apart from Fernandez, the Reds have also been linked with Jude Bellingham.

Meanwhile, Manchester United signed Casemiro in the summer from Real Madrid. They also have Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen. However, adding Fernandez to their ranks would be an upgrade on their existing options in the middle of the park.

Liverpool and Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez is focused on growing as a player

Despite being linked with moves to Premier League giants like Liverpool and Manchester United, Enzo Fernandez is solely focused on growing his profile as a player.

Speaking to Argentine outlet TyC Sport, Fernandez said (via Mirror):

“Calmly, humbly, with a low profile. I try to work day by day to keep improving and growing. Luckily, I’m finding regularity, continuity and my teammates, and the coaching staff help me a lot. I handle it well. I’m grateful for the compliments; I read a lot of the messages they send, and I’m happy. I will continue on this path."

Enzo Fernandez has a release clause of €106 million in his Benfica contract. He has one goal and three assists in 13 league games this season.

