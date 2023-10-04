Enzo Fernandez names one player who can emulate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this decade

Argentina and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has revealed the player he believes can emulate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in this decade.

Speaking to journalist Rodrigo Lara, Fernandez was asked his opinion on who ranks third after Messi and Ronaldo.

The midfielder hesitated a bit but gave France's Kylian Mbappe his flowers with his response.

Lara: "Name me three best football players you think will be the best in this new decade after what Messi and Ronaldo did?"

Enzo: "It's very hard to say it, but I think Kylian Mbappe is that type of player."

Enzo Fernandez and Kylian Mbappe faced off in the Final of the 2022 FIFA World cup as Argentina walked away 4-2 winners on penalties after an enthralling 3-3 draw after extra time.

Mbappe single-handedly kept France in the game with a heroic hat-trick, while Lionel Messi's brace and Angel Di Maria's goal put La Albiceleste in a strong position.

At just 24 years of age, Mbappe is already a World Cup winner (2018) and has lifted multiple Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco. He has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe, bagging an impressive 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances across competitions last season. He already has eight goals and one assist in seven appearances this season.

While he still has a very long way to go to be included in conversations alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe could end his career as one of the greatest players ever. He has already emulated his idol Ronaldo in a way, having won the World Cup.

Enzo Fernandez, on the other hand, has endured a topsy-turvy start to life at Chelsea as the club is struggling to find form. He has scored just one goal and provided two assists in 31 appearances across competitions since joining.

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League after securing just their second win of the season.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo share wholesome moment after Mudryk's first Chelsea goal

Chelsea secured a straightforward 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League this past weekend, which was just their second win from seven games so far.

Goals from Mykhaylo Mudryk and Armando Broja within a a minute of one another blew the Cottagers out of the water as Mauricio Pochettino's men secured a confidence-boosting result.

It was the Ukrainian's first-ever goal for the Blues, having joined last season. Following the goal, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo were spotted joyously hugging each other in a wholesome moment.

Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea will travel to Burnley for their next Premier League fixture on Saturday, October 7.