"Epitome of greatness in football", "They said he is finished" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo wins 4th Saudi Pro League POTM of the year

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans on social media reacted with glee after the legendary forward won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month (POTM) for the fourth time in 2023. Ronaldo was recently named POTM for December 2023, following his impressive performances for Al-Nassr.

The 38-year-old forward won the POTM award in February, August, and September as well.

In August, the Portuguese legend scored five goals and provided two assists. In September, he recorded five goals and three assists to push Al-Nassr up the rankings, guiding them to six straight wins in a row.

In December, Cristiano Ronaldo exceeded expectations, scoring five goals and providing two assists in five league games. Apart from their 3-0 loss to Al-Hilal, he scored in every match for Al-Nassr.

Currently, the Saudi Arabian giants are sitting in second place with 46 points, seven points behind league leaders Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo now sits at the top of the goalscorers' list, having racked up 20 goals in just 18 games so far. Fans took to social media with posts hailing the 38-year-old after his POTM award was announced. One fan said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo, the epitome of greatness in football. His incredible skill, dedication, and record-breaking performances make him undeniably the G.O.A.T."

Another added:

"And they said he is finished"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some called him the G.O.A.T:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Maradona Award for Best Goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to add another award to his glittering cabinet, as the legendary forward has been handed the Maradona Award for Best Goalscorer (via GOAL).

Ronaldo was the highest goalscorer in the men's game in 2023, recording 54 strikes. He left behind a host of superstars who ply their trade in the Big Five European leagues.

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored 52 goals each in the recently concluded calendar year. Ronaldo is expected to snag even more awards at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2023, including the Best Middle East Player.

Currently, the Portuguese forward will be looking forward to a break in the Saudi Pro League schedule for January. He will return to action when Al-Nassr face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on February 1 in a friendly.