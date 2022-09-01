“Epitome of why mentality is important”, “kicking corruption out of football” – Arsenal fans ecstatic after ‘superb’ display by ‘ridiculously special player’ in 2-1 win against Aston Villa

Arsenal fans showered praise on forward Gabriel Martinelli after their side's 2-1 home win against Aston Villa in the Premier League on August 31.

The Brazilian dazzled throughout the game and scored the winner in the 77th minute to hand his side a fifth straight win in the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus gave the Gunners the lead in the 30th minute. Douglas Luiz managed to put one back for Steven Gerrard's side in the 74th minute.

However, Martinelli ensured that the hosts got their lead back right away, scoring in the 77th minute of the game. He also attempted two shots, completed three out of his attempted four dribbles, and made two key passes in the game.

Fans were left in awe of the youngster's performance as they reacted with praise on Twitter. check out some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans:

GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk Martinelli is a ridiculously special player. He will be world class. Martinelli is a ridiculously special player. He will be world class.

C @AFC_Carys Martinelli is the epitome of Why mentality is important in football Martinelli is the epitome of Why mentality is important in football

The Arsenal @DareToWenger Martinelli kicking corruption out of football. 2-1! We lead despite the pathetic officiating tonight. Martinelli kicking corruption out of football. 2-1! We lead despite the pathetic officiating tonight.

🛸 @slime5iveOJ Martinelli constantly proving he’s him yet you pricks will still cry abt him making one mistake Martinelli constantly proving he’s him yet you pricks will still cry abt him making one mistake

rebecca. @rebeccamariaxo Nah I’m so happy for Martinelli! Don’t play with my starboy 🫶 Nah I’m so happy for Martinelli! Don’t play with my starboy 🫶🌟

Arap Kanda @arapKanda We need @gabimartinelli on that Kenyan Supreme court, he serves justice in minutes. Up The Arsenal! We need @gabimartinelli on that Kenyan Supreme court, he serves justice in minutes. Up The Arsenal!

Matt @GoonerGimli Martinelli has taken his game to the next level this season. Superb player #Arsenal Martinelli has taken his game to the next level this season. Superb player #Arsenal

With the win, Arsenal managed to keep their 100 percent winning record to start the Premier League season in tact. Arteta's men currently sit at the top of the league table with 15 points on-board from five league games.

Gabriel Jesus is enjoying a magnificent start to his Arsenal career

Gabriel Jesus has been prolific this season

Gabriel Martinelli was praised by the fans for his performance against Aston Villa. However, another Brazilian who made a solid impact during the game was none other than Arsenal's new signing Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners launched the striker from Manchester City during the summer transfer window for £45 million. He made 236 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 95 goals and providing 46 assists.

He has been absolutely superb since joining the Gunners. Jesus' performances for the north London club have been eye-catching so far. He has contributed three goals and three assists in his first five league games.

And he scored that hat-trick in the Emirates Cup. Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in five goals in his first three Premier League home games for Arsenal:And he scored that hat-trick in the Emirates Cup. Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in five goals in his first three Premier League home games for Arsenal:⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️And he scored that hat-trick in the Emirates Cup. 😂 https://t.co/Op6ZPTxfGU

Alexandre Lacazette returned to Olympique Lyon in the summer transfer window after the expiration of his contract at the Emirates.

Hence, Arteta needed a new No. 9 and Jesus was the Spanish tactician's choice as they previously worked together at Manchester City. Going by his performances so far for the club, the choice was right.

The Gunners will next face Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 4.

