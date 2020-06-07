EPL: Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich monitoring Liverpool superstar

EPL midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is being monitored by a host of European giants, as he enters the final year of his Liverpool contract. The midfielder has been a key player for the EPL side since moving from Newcastle United in 2016 and is one of Jurgen Klopp's most trusted midfielders.

According to Neil Jones of Goal, the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich and interested in signing him upon expiry of his contract in 2021. The EPL giants are expected to tie down the Dutch international to a new contract and Wijnadum is currently locked in talks with the club.

Soon Gini Wijnaldum will enter the final year of his #LFC contract.



It would be a surprise, and a big gamble, if the club didn't find a way to renew it. He remains a massive part of Jürgen Klopp's plans.

As per Fabrizio Romano's report, Wijnaldum is actively negotiating a new deal to extend his stay with the EPL club. However, Liverpool will have no choice but to part with their star man for free next summer if he fails to agree an extension.

Wijnaldum is a popular member of the Liverpool squad and has been an indispensable member of the team in recent seasons.

The EPL giants have played 143 EPL games since the Dutchman's arrival in 2016. Staggeringly, Wijnaldum has missed just 11 of those games, a number that indicates his importance to the EPL side.

EPL star attracting interest from European giants

Gini Wijnaldum joined EPL side Liverpool in the summer of 2016

Having burst onto the scene at PSV Eindhoven as an attacking midfielder, Wijnaldum was also deployed on the wings in his formative years. In the summer of 2015, he secured a move to Newcastle United in the EPL and spent a solitary season with the Tyneside club.

When the Magpies suffered relegation, Liverpool were quick to offer him a return to the EPL, as they agreed a deal worth £25 million to snap him up. Since moving to Anfield, Wijnaldum has become a combative midfield player and his versatility has been a big asset for the EPL side.

Only Roberto Firmino has featured in more Liverpool games under Klopp than Wijnaldum, a fact that further signifies his value to the club. Wijnaldum has also developed a knack of scoring important goals for the EPL club and has won three trophies with the Merseyside club, including the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

Klopp is desperate for the Dutchman to sign a new deal and it remains to be seen if he extends his stay with the EPL giants.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear in the EPL summit and are closing in on their first league title in 30 years. Once again, Wijnaldum has been a key player for the club this season and looks set to become an EPL champions at the end of the season.

After a two month hiatus owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, the EPL looks set to resume later this month. Liverpool are just two wins away from mathematically sealing the EPL title and are weeks away from getting their hands on the coveted trophy.