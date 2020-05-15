EPL club Arsenal celebrate 16 years of Invincibles with a clever move on Twitter

Arsenal's Invincibles side in action

Friday, May 15 marks 16 years since Arsène Wenger's legendary 'Invincibles' side lifted the Premier League trophy. The Frenchman guided Arsenal to a feat that wasn't achieved by any other club in the EPL in over a 100 years. Preston North End were the only club to have achieved this, but that came in the 1888-89 season, making the Arsenal the only Premier League side to have achieved this feat in a 38-game season till date.

The Gunners took a rather peculiar route to celebrate this phenomenal achievement. The EPL club removed the alphabet L in its entirety from their official Twitter page @Arsenal to commemorate the special occasion.

Their bio, which used to read 'The official account of Arsenal Football Club' now reads 'The officia account of Arsena Footba Cub.'

Arsenal have removed all 'L's from their twitter handle

The most unique title win in EPL history

In their 38 games during the 2003/04 season, Arsenal registered 26 wins, 12 draws and a grand total of zero losses on their way to the EPL title.

Wenger was criticized and laughed at when he claimed that Arsenal could go an entire season unbeaten.

Ahead of the beginning of the season, Wenger remarked,

"Nobody will finish above us in the league. It wouldn't surprise me if we were to go unbeaten for the whole of the season."

After a superb start to the Premier League season, Wenger spoke of his belief that this dream could very much be brought to life, saying,

"It's not impossible as A.C. Milan once did it but I can't see why it's so shocking to say it. Do you think Manchester United, Liverpool or Chelsea don't dream that as well? They're exactly the same. They just don't say it because they're scared to look ridiculous, but nobody is ridiculous in this job as we know anything can happen."

A full 38-game Premier League season. No losses.



Never done before. Never done since. pic.twitter.com/yzSSnJHN2A — Arsena (@Arsenal) May 15, 2020

Apart from Arsenal going unbeaten in the EPL season, they also won several other awards for their surreal achievement. Thierry Henry scored 30 goals as a centre-forward in 37 Premier League games and won the Golden Boot for the season. The historic EPL club also kept the most clean sheets that season with 21, and scored the highest number of goals in the season with 73.

In what had to be two of the most obvious choices, Arsène Wenger was awarded the Premier League Manager of the Season while Thierry Henry was awarded the EPL Player of the Season in 2003/04.

Arsene Wenger at his last match at the Emirates

To commemorate this unbelievable feat, Arsenal were presented with a golden Premier League trophy by the EPL, the first and only of its kind in the English top-flight. A version of this trophy was later presented to Wenger on his last ever managerial appearance for Arsenal on May 6, 2018. A fitting present for the genius behind what is an unprecedented achievement for an EPL club.

The boss is presented with our Invincibles' golden Premier League trophy



Watch his speech LIVE 👉 https://t.co/4KJlfLdIj1#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/gQ4enNnluC — Arsena (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018

Arsenal continue to face a period of uncertainty, and former player Mikel Arteta is now at the helm of the Emirates to try and bring the Gunners back to the pinnacle of the Premier League.