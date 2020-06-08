EPL: Danny Murphy casts doubt on Pogba Fernandes midfield pairing?

EPL giants might struggle with Pogba-Fernandes midfield, warns former EPL player

EPL club Manchester United should figure out the balance of that midfield, believes Danny Murphy

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has suggested that a Paul Pogba-Bruno Fernandes midfield might not work for EPL giants Manchester United.

With Premier League back next week, EPL fans all over the world are understandably excited. None more so than Manchester United fans, who are eagerly waiting to see a midfield partnership of Paul Pogba and January signing Bruno Fernandes.

"They are going to get found defensively," Murphy warns the EPL side

However, Murphy does not seem to share the enthusiasm. The former Fulham midfielder believes that the balance might be missing in the Manchester United midfield if Pogba and Fernandes start.

“In the big games against Liverpool, against Barcelona in the Champions League – whatever it maybe – they’re going to get found out defensively. It's a delicate balance."

Murphy also said that he believes star player Paul Pogba will leave the EPL club after this season.

"It would definitely be exciting to see but my gut feeling is that Pogba will go because it’s going to be very difficult to keep him happy if he’s not playing every week.“The fans have already turned on him I think.”

The midfield of Pogba and Fernades is undoubtedly an exciting one on paper. Bruno Fernandes' arrival has sparked Manchester United's season to life. The Portuguese midfielder has been excellent ever since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

🗞 If Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can flourish in tandem as the season resumes, there is likely to be a willingness from #mufc and Pogba to explore the possibility of a contract extension past 2022. #udlatest [@SamiMokbel81_DM] — United District (@UtdDistrict) June 4, 2020

In 5 EPL games, the 25-year old Fernandes has 2 goals and 3 assists. He has averaged nearly 2 key passes per game in the EPL.

Paul Pogba, on the other hand, has barely featured due to injuries this season. Persistent rumors have linked him with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus. However, it seems that due to the financial instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, no club can pay the fee Manchester United will demand.

United also have Fred, Scott McTominay, and Nemanja Matic as other midfield options. Recently they have been linked with a move for Ajax's Donny van de Beek and Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham.

Manchester United back in for Donny van de Beek. Had a move to Real Madrid agreed, but it's now in doubt. Fits Solskjaer's desire for young, dynamic talent and midfield goals. Of Ajax's crop, always looked among the most suited to England. https://t.co/YLVOf4LAo6 — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) June 7, 2020

Apart from these players, the EPL side are also extremely interested in Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho; he is seen as their number one target. Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish seems to be close to a move as well. Leicester City's James Maddison and Swansea City's Joe Rodon have been mentioned too.

Manager of the EPL side, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, seems to be intent on making a mark at Manchester United. They are currently 5th in the EPL table, 3 points behind Chelsea. However, it has to be said that Manchester United have the easiest run-in among the sides fighting for Champions League spots this season.

With the return of Pogba and star forward Marcus Rashford, there is a lot of reason to be optimistic for Manchester United fans. They are still in the Europa League, with a good chance of progressing into the next round.

It is imperative that the EPL side finish this season strongly.