EPL defender Lovren has weighed in on the age-old Messi-Ronaldo debate

EPL defender Dejan Lovren opened up about a wide range of topics, as he took part in an Instagram live session with former Macedonian international Mario Djurovski.

Since swapping fellow EPL side Southampton for Liverpool in 2014, Lovren has blown hot and cold in the EPL but has won three trophies in his time at the club.

When asked by Djurovski about his friendship with EPL superstar Mohamed Salah, Lovren opened up on a funny incident between the pair.

"Once before going to the airport, Mo and I went to Starbucks to get some coffee. Once we got it and reached the bus, I finished mine and threw it away. Mo came and put the coffee next to me."

"Suddenly something hot came onto my foot and my socks and shoes were brown. I smelt like coffee and he was laughing all the way to the airport."

The EPL star shed light on what it's like to play under Jurgen Klopp. Having played under Brendan Rodgers in the EPL for a year and a half before the German arrived, Lovren said that Klopp's attention to detail sets him apart from the rest of the managers.

"We already knew that it would be special to play for Klopp and I started to realize that he is a big big manager. he changed everything from the food to the sports scientists. He is one of the best managers in the world."

"Before the 2018 UCL final, everyone was nervous. Klopp wanted to make a joke, he just pointed to his CR7 boxers and said it's just a game and told us to relax."

The Croatian international named fellow EPL superstar Andy Robertson as his funniest Liverpool teammate and picked Nemanja Vidic, Alessandro Nesta and Thiago Silva as three of his best defenders of all time.

EPL stars talks Messi, Ronaldo and Everton

Lovren and Ronaldo faced each other in the 2018 UCL final

When asked by one of the fans to describe the Merseyside derby, Lovren said that it was like "war on a pitch" each time Liverpool played against Everton.

Finally, the soon to be EPL winner also weighed in on the Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

In the past two seasons, EPL side Liverpool have come up against Real Madrid and Barcelona, with Ronaldo and Messi plying their trades for the respective clubs at the time.

Lovren picked Lionel Messi as the better player between the two and went on to explain his choice.

"It has to be Lionel Messi. He does things on the pitch others cant do from an individual point of view. It is impossible to do the things that he does. Cristiano Ronaldo is a fantastic player too!"

Liverpool are two wins away from winning their first EPL title in 30 years, and Lovren said that it has always been a dream of his to get his hands on the EPL trophy.

With the EPL expected to resume next month, Liverpool long wait for the trophy seems to be a matter of days away.