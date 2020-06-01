EPL giants Arsenal offer lifeline to captain Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been offered a contract extension at Arsenal

The French newspaper L'Equipe has reported that EPL striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has received an offer to extend his contract with Arsenal and continue to play in the EPL in the long term.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from the EPL for the past several months and Arsenal's decision to offer a contract extension will be received with a sigh of relief by fans of the EPL giants.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has received a contract extension offer from Arsenal, according to L’Équipe. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 1, 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been an essential part of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's attempts to transform the club into a potent force in the EPL. The Gabonese forward has been one of the best players in the EPL this season and has bailed the Gunners out of trouble on several occasions.

EPL club Arsenal want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay

Aubameyang has been in sensational form this season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal in the winter transfer window of the 2017/18 season for a fee of £56 million, which was a club-record transfer fee at the time. The striker had been pulverising defences in the Bundesliga for months prior to his move to the EPL and had made a name for himself as a devastating presence on the pitch.

In the 2018/19 season, the Gabonese hitman won his first Golden Boot and shared the prestigious award with EPL stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane who also finished the season with 22 goals.

Aubameyang has since become a near irreplaceable presence in Mikel Arteta's side and is crucial to the team's success.

22 goals



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sadio Mane

Mohamed Salah



Three amazing players, three amazing seasons and all worthy winners of the @CadburyUK Golden Boot! pic.twitter.com/yPJrEd7Bcp — Premier League (@premierleague) May 12, 2019

Aubameyang signed a 4-year contract on his arrival to the EPL in 2018 and has since attracted the attention of Europe's biggest clubs. The striker's deadly pace and finishing prowess make him an excellent addition to any side and with clubs in the EPL and across the continent looking to bolster their ranks, Aubameyang seems like the ideal target.

The former Borussia Dortmund hitman has been on fire this season and is only 2 goals away from being the most prolific striker in the EPL. Aubameyang has scored 17 goals this season and with ten games left to play, the striker has a realistic chance of winning yet another EPL Golden Boot this season.

Arsenal is currently 9th on the EPL table and while the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang himself are starting to find their feet, the club's defence has leaked 36 goals this season.

Arsenal's strikers will remain key to the club's success

Aubameyang was appointed as the captain of Arsenal by former EPL manager Unai Emery earlier in the season. His predecessor Granit Xhaka was stripped of his captaincy following a controversial incident with fans of the club in an EPL fixture against Crystal Palace.

Aubameyang has flourished in his new role and has become a force to reckon with in the EPL. He has taken up the role of Arsenal's talisman and led from the front as Arsenal showed marked improvement under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal needs to solve several issues with their squad to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League this season. A new contract with one of the best strikers that the EPL has to offer will certainly serve as a massive boost to Arteta's ambitions.