EPL giants Manchester United set to join Arsenal in the hunt for Roma sensation

EPL giants linked with a move for Roma winger as alternative to Jadon Sancho

EPL side Manchester United are interested in Cengiz Under as search for right winger continues

Cengiz Under in action for Roma

EPL giants Manchester United are interested in a deal for Roma winger Cengiz Under, latest reports suggest.

Under has been at Roma since 2017, having joined from Turkish club Basaksehir for a fee of €13 million. After some good initial performances, he has failed to make his presence felt in Rome.

Cengiz Under could be on his way to the EPL

EPL clubs interested in signing Under

Corriere dello Sport is now reporting that talks have been conducted between Roma and multiple EPL sides with regard to the transfer of Under. Franco Baldini, an advisor to Roma owner James Pallotta, is said to be in talks with various EPL sides for Under.

This is not the first time English clubs are showing an interest in the winger. Previously he has been linked with moves to Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton. La Liga giants Barcelona were rumoured to be interested in him as well. This interest came during a spell of high productivity for the Turkish winger. Since then, he has failed to replicate the form that made major European clubs take an interest in him.

EPL giants Manchester United interest stems from the fact that they are in the market for a right-winger. Having identified Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as the ideal player for that position, it now looks as if they might be taking a look at other options. Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi, Barcelona's Ansu Fati and Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa have all been linked.

Under's spell in Italy has been a mixed bag. The 22-year old has made 85 appearances for Roma since joining in 2017, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists.

Advertisement

This season, he has appeared 20 times in all competitions for Paulo Fonseca's side, scoring 3 times.

EPL club Manchester United let defender Chris Smalling go to Roma last season on loan. Such has been Smalling's impact at the club that the Italians are trying to sign him on a permanent deal. It has been reported that Under might be included in the deal to sign the English defender permanently.

Chris Smalling's Roma stay might be made permanent

As mentioned before, Under is not Manchester United's first choice. The club has been persistently linked with moves for fellow EPL side Aston Villa's captain Jack Grealish. Sancho remains a priority for the Red Devils as well. Swansea City defender Joe Rodon and Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham are other names that continue to swirl around.

Roma's priorities are different. They seem more focussed on making a couple of their loan signings permanent. EPL side Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Smalling, both of whom joined on loan last season, look set to elongate their spell in Italy. There are rumours that another swap deal might be in the offing with regards to Mkhitaryan. Young winger Justin Kluivert could make the move to EPL with Arsenal interested.

Juventus and Roma could pull off a double exchange deal as it is reported Cristian Romero and Cengiz Under may swap clubs too, along with Cristante and Mandragora. - Tuttosport #Juventus #Roma #SerieA pic.twitter.com/NgqluwPPhY — Rayhan Chowdhury Rohan (@RayhanC95735108) June 6, 2020

Since showing early promise, Under has failed to shine. A change in scenery might help, although a move to EPL might not necessarily mean a move to Manchester United.